Bigg Boss 20: Television actor Manish Goel has returned to prime-time attention as a wild-card contestant on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 20. During a recent family-week task inside the house, Manish broke down in tears after receiving emotional audio messages from his son and his wife, Poonam Narula Goel.

While Manish Goel remains familiar to television viewers for his work in Kasautii Zindagii Kay,Bhabhi, and Anupamaa, his wife Poonam Narula was herself one of the most prominent faces of Hindi television during the late 1990s and early 2000s. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poonam Goel (@poonamnarulaofficial) Who Is Manish Goel's Poonam Narula Goel? Poonam Narula is an accomplished television actress who rose to household fame during the golden era of daily soaps and fantasy comedies. Poonam Narula is best remembered for her portrayal of Nivedita Basu in Ekta Kapoor's iconic drama Kasautii Zindagii Kay, alongside memorable roles in Kkusum,Kutumb, and Itihaas. She also won hearts among younger viewers playing Rani, the aunt to Shruti Seth’s Jiya and daughter to Farida Jalal, in the beloved children’s fantasy sitcom Shararat.

ALSO READ: How Yung DSA's 'Possessive Boyfriend' Image Takes A Hit After His '10-12 Times' Cheating Confession In Bigg Boss 20 In 2005, Poonam and Manish competed in the inaugural season of the celebrity dance reality show Nach Baliye, finishing as first runners-up. Poonam gradually chose to step back from full-time screen appearances to focus on raising their family. Manish Goel- Poonam Narula Love Story Manish and Poonam share an enduring bond. Manish previously revealed that he was a devoted fan of Poonam before they ever met, once even chasing her car just to catch a glimpse of her.

ALSO READ: Is Mahhi Vij Quitting Bigg Boss 20? Full Love Gill Drama Explained Their paths crossed professionally on the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Their relationship took a decisive turn when Manish's mother visited the studio set. Impressed by Poonam's warmth, his mother directly asked her if she would consider becoming her daughter-in-law.

A few months later, Manish proposed. After six months of courtship and consideration, Poonam accepted, and the couple married in October 2002. Manish Goel Children Manish and Poonam have two children together: a son named Aryaveer Goel and a daughter named Maliha Goel. The couple has purposefully kept their personal family life private, away from the constant scrutiny of entertainment media. Currently Bigg Boss 20 is streaming on JioHotstar and Colors Tv. FAQs Who is Manish Goel’s wife? Manish Goel’s wife is Poonam Narula Goel, a popular Indian television actress known for 2000s serials including Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Shararat. How did Manish Goel and Poonam Narula meet? Manish was an admirer of Poonam before they worked together on the television serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Manish's mother encouraged their match on set, and the couple married in October 2002. How many children do Manish Goel and Poonam Narula have? The couple has two children: a son, Aryaveer Goel, and a daughter, Maliha Goel. What reality show did Manish and Poonam participate in together? They competed in the inaugural season of the celebrity dance reality show Nach Baliye in 2005, finishing as the first runners-up.