Shah Rukh Khan’s appearances on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan have given the audience some of the most witty and entertaining moments. Sometimes Shah Rukh Khan takes a dig at the critics, makes an unexpected remark about his son Aryan Khan or jokes about Amitabh Bachchan.

Shah Rukh Khan Moments On Koffee With Karan That Show His Unmatched Wit A throwback compilation of Shah Rukh Khan’s rapid-fire answers shows that when a global superstar like Shah Rukh Khan sits on the couch, even a sharp host like Karan Johar can be speechless.

1. When SRK called voters the funniest performance in politics In one rapid-fire round, when Karan Johar asked about the funniest performance in politics, Shah Rukh Khan responded with “Voters”. The quick remark was a classic example of his humour, turning a question into a punchline without getting into a lengthy explanation. It was also one of those answers where the dark humour made the joke work. 2. When he made a cheeky remark about Aryan Khan and Mallika Sherawat In the second season of Koffee With Karan, Shah Rukh was asked to answer a hypothetical question where his son, Aryan Khan, gets a crush on Mallika Sherawat.

Shah Rukh, pointing to Aryan Khan’s young age, said, "If he developed a crush on Mallika Sherawat, he would be playing with her, so I'll say, 'Can I also play with her sometime?'" he replied. Kajol and Rani Mukerji, who were sharing the couch with him, burst into laughter. SRK then called them ‘dirty minds.’ 3. When he named Kuch Kuch Hota Hai as the film he wished he wasn't part of Another hilarious moment of Shah Rukh Khan on Koffee with Karan Season 1 was when the host asked the actor to name an Indian film he wished he was not a part of. Shah Rukh Khan, with a straight face, answered, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.’

The response was amusing because the 1998 romantic drama was directed by Karan Johar and featured SRK alongside Kajol and Rani Mukerji. ALSO READ: 10 Most Savage Comebacks In Koffee With Karan's History You Cannot Forget 4. When he said he would declare himself a better actor than Aamir Khan Karan Johar asked what Shah Rukh Khan would do if he woke up one morning and discovered that he was Aamir Khan. His answer was straightforward: "I would tell the world that Shah Rukh is the better actor!" Rather than answering anything related to Aamir's life, SRK used the hypothetical situation to praise himself at his rival's expense. View this post on Instagram A post shared by @memes.mela12 5. When he said he would read newspapers if he woke up as Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatt appeared on Season 5 of Karan With Koffee, where she blurred out Prithviraj Chauhan as the President of India. Her infamous general knowledge blunder became a viral meme, and SRK was more than happy to join in. In an episode later that season, Karan asked what Shah Rukh would do if he woke up as Alia Bhatt. Shah Rukh replied, "I will just read the newspapers."

6. When he revealed why he skipped Season 4 In one episode of Season 4, Karan Johar did not miss the opportunity to question SRK about his absence from the fourth season. Shah Rukh delivered one of his most memorable one-liners: "Because I wanted the TRPs to go down." The cheeky response was classic SRK. Instead of offering a serious explanation, he turned the question into a joke at the expense of his friend and the show's ratings. 7. When SRK gave Amitabh Bachchan a 'taller wife' comeback One of SRK's best comebacks came when he shared the couch with Amitabh Bachchan. During the rapid-fire round, Karan Johar asked Bachchan to name something he had that Shah Rukh did not. Big B promptly answered, "My height." When the same question was directed at SRK, the actor responded, "A taller wife." He was referring to the height difference between Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, while playfully comparing it with his own marriage to Gauri Khan. ALSO READ: From Taking A Dig At Priyanka Chopra To Calling John Abraham 'Expressionless': 7 Bold Kareena Kapoor Statements On KWK Shah Rukh Khan's Koffee With Karan appearances gave viewers some of the show's most entertaining exchanges. Which of these seven moments is your favourite, and should King Khan return to the Koffee couch? FAQs Q1. Which episode of Koffee With Karan featured Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji? A1. Shah Rukh Khan appeared with Kajol and Rani Mukerji in the opening episode of Season 2, which aired on February 11, 2007. Q2. What did Shah Rukh Khan say about Aryan Khan and Mallika Sherawat on Koffee With Karan? A2. SRK joked, "Can I also play with her sometime?" when asked what advice he would give Aryan if he developed a crush on Mallika Sherawat. Q3. What are Shah Rukh Khan's funniest moments on Koffee With Karan? A3. Some memorable exchanges include his Mallika Sherawat joke, his response about Aamir Khan being a better actor and his famous "A taller wife" remark about Amitabh Bachchan.

