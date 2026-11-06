Salman Khan's uncoming movie Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is all set to hit the theatres on December 4. The movie was previously titled Battle of Galwan, but director Apoorva Lakhia later renamed it, leaving fans curious about what prompted the makers to rethink its identity.

Why Was Battle of Galwan Renamed Maatrubhumi?

Director Apoorva Lakhia revealed that the title change was planned from the beginning, as the makers had registered both Battle of Galwan and Maatrubhumi.

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As the film progressed, the team felt its story extended beyond the battlefield, focusing on humanity, empathy and the emotional struggles of soldiers.

Lakhia also noted that the film's song Maatrubhumi received a positive response, making it a fitting choice for the title.

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With the tagline May War Rest in Peace, the new title highlights the human cost of war rather than just the conflict.

Salman Khan announces release date of Maatrubhumi According to a report in News18, Salman Khan, while addressing the media, said, "Today, there are a lot of VFX experts out there who examine each and every shot of a film." "So, with this film, we don’t want to give anyone an opportunity to zoom in on a scene and criticise its VFX. We want this film to visually blow everyone’s mind. It is a beautifully shot film," he further added.

He went on to state, "We thought we would be able to complete the film in 45-50 days, but madam got injured and it took her time to recover. We were earlier supposed to release the film in either January or June, but it was then pushed to August. Now, we will release it on December 4."