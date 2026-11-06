Gajab Raat, starring Manoj Bajpayee, is a crime thriller set during one chaotic night in Delhi. Here’s a quick breakdown of its ending and the mystery surrounding Arya Sahni.

Manoj Bajpayee plays corrupt Delhi cop Ajay Nirvit, whose night takes an unexpected turn when an injured woman, Arya Sahni, falls out of a moving car.

Ajay discovers that Arya is a journalist investigating a conspiracy involving drug companies and powerful people who planned a fake vaccine shortage to create panic and inflate prices.

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Her investigation is betrayed by her editor, leading to her abduction and torture. Arya escapes by jumping from a moving car but eventually slips into a coma.

How does Gajab Raat ends?

In the final confrontation, Ajay threatens to release the footage unless Suneeta resigns and ensures Arya receives proper medical treatment. Suneeta agrees, and Arya is sent to Singapore for treatment.

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However, complete justice remains elusive as the larger conspiracy stays hidden. Ajay chooses Arya’s survival over exposing everyone involved.

The ending also marks Ajay’s transformation from a corrupt cop to someone willing to risk everything to save a life.

Where can you watch Gajab Raat online?

Gajab Raat is streaming on OTT giant Netflix.

FAQs

Was Gajab Raat's title changed?

Yes. The film was originally titled Ghoosekhor Pandat (a play on Ghooskhor Pandat) but the title was modified to Gajab Raat ahead of its release.

Who directed and produced Gajab Raat?

The movie marks the directorial debut of renowned screenwriter Ritesh Shah. It is produced by Neeraj Pandey’s Friday Filmworks.

What is Manoj Bajpayee's upcoming movie?

Manoj Bajpayee's upcoming movie is Last Man in Tower. Directed by Ben Rekhi and based on Aravind Adiga's novel, this drama film—co-starring Boman Irani and Divya Dutta—released in theaters on September 11, 2026 and arrived on ZEE5 on November 6, 2026.