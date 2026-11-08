Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh will not be able to perform four of his hit songs at his upcoming concert in Indore on November 15. The restriction covers Patiala Peg, 5 Tara Theke, Jeb Vicho Feem and Jatt Fire Karda.

The songs have been barred over concerns that their alleged promotion of alcohol and violence could adversely affect children and others.

According to ANI, the District Child Protection Officer issued the direction following a complaint filed on November 1 by Dr Panditrao Dharennavar. He campaigned against songs that promote alcohol, drug use and gun culture.

According to the official letter sent to the venue manager, the lyrics of these songs could influence young children attending the concert and encourage the consumption of intoxicants. The letter noted that children above the age of five will be allowed to attend the show.