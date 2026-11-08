Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh will not be able to perform four of his hit songs at his upcoming concert in Indore on November 15. The restriction covers Patiala Peg, 5 Tara Theke, Jeb Vicho Feem and Jatt Fire Karda.
The songs have been barred over concerns that their alleged promotion of alcohol and violence could adversely affect children and others.
According to ANI, the District Child Protection Officer issued the direction following a complaint filed on November 1 by Dr Panditrao Dharennavar. He campaigned against songs that promote alcohol, drug use and gun culture.
According to the official letter sent to the venue manager, the lyrics of these songs could influence young children attending the concert and encourage the consumption of intoxicants. The letter noted that children above the age of five will be allowed to attend the show.
ALSO READ - 5 Underrated Songs By Punjabi Rockstar Diljit Dosanjh To Add To Your Playlist
Dharennavar also asked that Dosanjh not be allowed to call children on stage. He argued that sound levels on stage usually go beyond 120 decibels and that rapidly flashing stage lights 'can trigger seizures in children'.
The complaint also asks that he not be allowed to wear 'two crisscrossed silver bullet belts (also known as bandoliers) or dummy metallic silver cartridges over his chest'. According to the complaint, these 'will symbolise the gun gesture which is violent in nature' and 'might instigate the audience to behave violently'.
(Image: Instagram/diljitdosanjh)
Diljit Dosanjh's Concert Schedule
After Indore, the Punjabi singer-actor will perform in Ahmedabad on November 21, Mumbai on November 27, Bengaluru on November 29 and Lucknow on December 5. Chandigarh is also on the tour list, but its date and venue have not been announced yet.
Recommended For You
ALSO READ - Diljit Dosanjh Confirms Ahmedabad Concert; Check Date And Venue Details
Meanwhile, the Latin Recording Academy confirmed on November 5 that Diljit Dosanjh will take part in its 27th annual ceremony. He will share the stage with international artists including Daddy Yankee, Rosalía and Karol G at the event in Las Vegas on November 12.
FAQ
1. Why was Diljit Dosanjh restricted from performing certain songs at the Indore concert?
The District Child Protection Officer issued directions after a formal complaint raised concerns that the lyrics glorify alcohol, drugs, and violence, which could impact young children negatively.
2. Which four songs of Diljit Dosanjh were barred from the Indore tracklist?
The four restricted songs are Patiala Peg, 5 Tara Theke, Jeb Vicho Feem, and Jatt Fire Karda.
3. Who filed the complaint that led to the restriction on Diljit's songs?
The complaint was lodged by Dr Panditrao Dharennavar, an activist who campaigns against songs that promote gun culture, alcohol, and drug consumption, citing past court directives on live music performances.