Actress Sai Pallavi's casting as Maa Sita in Ramayana has garnered considerable buzz online. Sai is considered as one of the finest actresses in South cinema, but netizens were not satisfied with her casting a character as significant as Sita.
In my opinion, these actresses could have done equal justice to the role if Sai Pallavi hadn't been cast as Sita:
Actresses who could have been a better fit for Sita in Ramayana?
Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani's graceful appearance and performances in emotional dramas could make her an interesting choice. She has played tough characters like Katha in Satyaprem Ki Katha, Nadia in Yash-starrer Toxic, Preeti in Kabir Singh, among others.
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Keerthy Suresh
Keerthy Suresh could have been a perfect choice for the role. The National Award-winning actress has demonstrated her ability to portray emotionally layered characters. Her performance in Mahanati showcased her range as an actress.
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Aishwarya Lekshmi
Portraying Maa Sita requires an actress with understated acting skills, emotional depth and an expressive screen presence. Aishwarya Lekshmi's performances in movies like Gatta Kusthi, Maaman, among others, are a proof that she could have been a possible contender to essay Sita.
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Pranitha Subhash
Pranitha Subhash's traditional screen presence and experience in South Indian cinema could make her a possible contender. Her popular movies include- Ramana Avatara, Porki, among others.
These actresses offer particularly interesting possibilities for discussing different interpretations of Sita's grace, strength and emotional depth.
FAQs
Was Sai Pallavi the first choice for Sita?
Yes, director Nitesh Tiwari has shared that Sai Pallavi was his first and primary choice to portray Sita.
How did Sai Pallavi feel about playing Sita?
She expressed feeling deeply blessed and humbled to play Sita Maa, noting that the complex layers and various looks of the character made it an actor's delight.
How has Sai Pallavi's performance as Sita been received?
Critics and viewers have largely praised her performance, describing it as warm, graceful and imbued with quiet strength and empathy, though some reviewers debated how inconsistently her character's warrior traits were handled in certain action beats.