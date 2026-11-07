Actress Sai Pallavi's casting as Maa Sita in Ramayana has garnered considerable buzz online. Sai is considered as one of the finest actresses in South cinema, but netizens were not satisfied with her casting a character as significant as Sita.

In my opinion, these actresses could have done equal justice to the role if Sai Pallavi hadn't been cast as Sita:

Actresses who could have been a better fit for Sita in Ramayana?

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani's graceful appearance and performances in emotional dramas could make her an interesting choice. She has played tough characters like Katha in Satyaprem Ki Katha, Nadia in Yash-starrer Toxic, Preeti in Kabir Singh, among others.

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Keerthy Suresh Keerthy Suresh could have been a perfect choice for the role. The National Award-winning actress has demonstrated her ability to portray emotionally layered characters. Her performance in Mahanati showcased her range as an actress.

Aishwarya Lekshmi Portraying Maa Sita requires an actress with understated acting skills, emotional depth and an expressive screen presence. Aishwarya Lekshmi's performances in movies like Gatta Kusthi, Maaman, among others, are a proof that she could have been a possible contender to essay Sita.

Pranitha Subhash Pranitha Subhash's traditional screen presence and experience in South Indian cinema could make her a possible contender. Her popular movies include- Ramana Avatara, Porki, among others.