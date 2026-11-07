Sridhar Parthasarathy, the Mridangam maestro, passed away at 54, while performing at a live performance at a Diwali Pahat concert in Pune on November 6. He was a legendary musician who was deeply rooted in Carnatic classical music. He took Indian music to the global stage by learning Jazz, percussion ensembles and international music projects.

Sridhar Parthasarathy, The Mridangam Maestro, Passes Away at 54 The death of legendary Sridhar Parthasarathy has sent the music industry into mourning. Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan, jazz musician Louis Banks and several members of the Indian percussion community have been paying their tributes. Alongside his association with celebrated musicians, Parthasarathy had built an identity of his own. He was among the percussionists who explored how the mridangam could work in musical arrangements beyond conventional Carnatic performances. Here are five important details about his life, musical journey and collaborations. 1. Parathasarathy Began Learning Mridangam At Six Under Vidwan Karaikudi R. Chandramouli Sidhar Parthasarathy began his musical training when he was just six years old. His master was Vidwan Karaikudi R. Chandramouli. Under his direction, he learnt how to play mridangam and gained an understanding of Carnatic percussion.

According to his artist profile in World Music Central in December 2016, he worked with Carnatic musicians, including D. K. Pattammal, Madurai G. S. Mani, Dr M. Balamuralikrishna and Ranganatha Sharma. Parthasarathy also performed jugalbandis, or musical duets, with Shankar Mahadevan, Rattan Mohan Sharma, Sanjeev Abhyankar and Nandkishor Muley. 2. Shankar Mahadevan's First Carnatic Concert Was With Him Shankar Mahadevan’s note to Sridhar after his death revealed a personal account of their association. The singer-composer revealed that Parthasarathy was part of his first Carnatic classical concert approximately 40 years ago. In his Instagram tribute, Mahadevan wrote: "My first ever Carnatic classical concert about 40 years ago was with Sridhar on the mridangam!" Recalling their years of friendship, he added that they had spent hours and days together sharing music, jokes and laughter. "He passed away while playing a concert!! Can you imagine? What a way to exit this planet!" he added. He concluded his tribute by writing, "Love you, Sridhar." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shankar Mahadevan (@shankar.mahadevan) 3. He Was Part Of 'Miles From India', A Project Celebrating Jazz Legend Miles Davis Sridhar Parthsarathy gained momentum after he was associated with Miles From India: A Celebration of the Music of Miles Davis. Released in 2008, the project was produced by Bob Belden and brought together Indian musicians and international jazz artists to reinterpret the music of American jazz trumpeter Miles Davis.

Parthasarathy was featured in the project alongside percussionist Gino Banks, flautist Rakesh Chaurasia and kanjira player Selva Ganesh, among other musicians. He also regularly performed with percussion and rhythm ensembles associated with T. H. 'Vikku' Vinayakaram, Louis Banks, Ranjit Barot, Fazal Qureshi, Taufiq Qureshi and Niladri Kumar. ALSO READ: Singer Shilpa Rao Cut Off Mid-Performance, Rushed Off Stage; What Happened At Mumbai Event? 4. He Earned The Respect Of India's Leading Percussionists Parthasarathy's standing in the music community was also reflected in the recollections of fellow musicians. Speaking to The Times of India, sarod player Anupam Joshi remembered him as someone who was particular about the sound of his instrument. "He was a gem of a person, a man of few words whose music spoke volumes," Joshi said. He also recalled Parthasarathy's extensive performances with Ustad Alla Rakha and Zakir Hussain, two influential figures in Indian percussion. Tabla player Anirudh Shankar, meanwhile, spoke about his generosity towards younger musicians. He recalled how Parthasarathy would invite musicians home, share meals and discuss music with them. According to Shankar, the senior musician was encouraging even when younger performers made mistakes. He was also constantly exploring new rhythmic possibilities. 5. He Collapsed After Responding To Encore Requests At A Pune Concert According to an organising committee member quoted by The Times of India, the musician began his performance at the Lokmat SwaraChaitanya Diwali Pahat 2026 concert in Pune at approximately 7 am.

He initially played for five to ten minutes. However, the audience requested an encore. He continued for another 10 minutes. When the audience asked him to play again, he reportedly agreed to perform two more pieces. It was during this extended performance that he collapsed on stage. Doctors present at the venue rushed to administer cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). An ambulance was subsequently called, and he was taken to Manipal Hospital in Baner. In its statement, the hospital said: "Despite immediate and sustained resuscitation efforts, he could not be revived." The Times of India reported that he suffered a cardiac arrest. ALSO READ: Who Was Krishnaraj Ramasamy? Tamil Singer Known For Hits With Deva And Sirpy Passes Away His final performance has since become a particularly poignant part of the tributes, with musicians remembering him as someone who remained devoted to his instrument until his final moments. FAQs 1. Who was Sridhar Parthasarathy? Sridhar Parthasarathy was an Indian mridangam maestro and Carnatic percussionist who collaborated with musicians including Shankar Mahadevan, Louis Banks and Ranjit Barot. 2. How did mridangam player Sridhar Parthasarathy die? He suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed while performing at a Diwali Pahat concert in Pune on November 6, 2026. He was 54. 3. Was Sridhar Parthasarathy associated with Miles From India? Yes. He featured in the 2008 international music project Miles From India: A Celebration of the Music of Miles Davis, produced by Bob Belden.