Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: Part 1 has collected Rs 48.05 crore net in India on the second day, according to Sacnilk reports. However, Nitesh Tiwari’s mythological drama witnessed a 25.9 per cent drop after earning Rs 64.85 crore on its opening day. The decline in its box office collection within two days of release could be concerning, but the advance booking figures for the upcoming weekend could bring in more footfall in the theatres.
Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 2
As per Sacnilk's box office tracker, Ramayana earned Rs 48.05 crore net across 23,316 shows and Rs 57.30 crore gross in India on Friday, November 6, 2026.
After two days, the total net India collection of Ramayana is Rs 112.90 crore, and its India gross collection has reached Rs 134.80 crore.
The overseas gross receipts added Rs 35 crore on Friday, making the total overseas gross Rs 86.25 crore.
The total worldwide box office gross collection is now Rs 221.05 crore.
|Day
|India Gross
|Overseas Gross
|Worldwide Gross
|Day 1 (Thu)
|Rs 77.50 Cr
|Rs 51.25 Cr
|Rs 128.75 Cr
|Day 2 (Fri)
|Rs 57.30 Cr
|Rs 35.00 Cr
|Rs 92.30 Cr
|Total (2 Days)
|Rs 134.80 Cr
|Rs 86.25 Cr
|Rs 221.05 Cr
The Hindi version remained the biggest contributor, bringing in Rs 35.50 crore net. The Kannada version collected Rs 5.15 crore, followed by Telugu at Rs 4.75 crore. Tamil and Malayalam contributed Rs 1.50 crore and Rs 1.15 crore, respectively.
(Image Credit: IMDb)
Ramayana Day 3 Advance Booking
The upcoming weekend in India could provide Ramayana with the much-needed boost in its box office collection. Sacnilk’s advance booking tracker shows a Rs 47.46 crore collection in gross pre-sales for November 7.
Approximately 11.35 lakh tickets were sold, and 25,110 shows are booked.
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Can Ramayana Recover On Saturday? Advance Booking Points To A Partial Comeback
A 25.9 per cent drop in the box office collection on the second day does not indicate a failure, but it does put pressure on Ramayana to deliver stronger numbers over the weekend.
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The advance booking trackers provide a considerable improvement over the weekend, but the actual test will depend on additional ticket sales, walk-in audiences, and occupancy across every region.
(Image Credit: IMDb)
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For now, the focus is on opening a strong Saturday box office collection that would prove that the movie will sustain its opening momentum.
FAQs
Q1. What is Ramayana's Day 2 box office collection?
Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana collected ₹48.05 crore net in India on Day 2, according to Sacnilk.
Q2. What is Ramayana's total worldwide box office collection after two days?
The film earned ₹221.05 crore worldwide gross, including ₹134.80 crore from India and ₹86.25 crore from overseas markets.