Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: Part 1 has collected Rs 48.05 crore net in India on the second day, according to Sacnilk reports. However, Nitesh Tiwari’s mythological drama witnessed a 25.9 per cent drop after earning Rs 64.85 crore on its opening day. The decline in its box office collection within two days of release could be concerning, but the advance booking figures for the upcoming weekend could bring in more footfall in the theatres.

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 2

As per Sacnilk's box office tracker, Ramayana earned Rs 48.05 crore net across 23,316 shows and Rs 57.30 crore gross in India on Friday, November 6, 2026.

After two days, the total net India collection of Ramayana is Rs 112.90 crore, and its India gross collection has reached Rs 134.80 crore.

The overseas gross receipts added Rs 35 crore on Friday, making the total overseas gross Rs 86.25 crore.

The total worldwide box office gross collection is now Rs 221.05 crore.

Day India Gross Overseas Gross Worldwide Gross Day 1 (Thu) Rs 77.50 Cr Rs 51.25 Cr Rs 128.75 Cr Day 2 (Fri) Rs 57.30 Cr Rs 35.00 Cr Rs 92.30 Cr Total (2 Days) Rs 134.80 Cr Rs 86.25 Cr Rs 221.05 Cr

The Hindi version remained the biggest contributor, bringing in Rs 35.50 crore net. The Kannada version collected Rs 5.15 crore, followed by Telugu at Rs 4.75 crore. Tamil and Malayalam contributed Rs 1.50 crore and Rs 1.15 crore, respectively.