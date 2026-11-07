Stranger Things is expanding its universe and how! On Friday, Netflix announced the prequel series of the popular sci-fi with an unexpected trailer launch.

The official announcement read, "Before Hawkins, there was Marion. Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure. New series only on Netflix, 2028."

Initially, the Upside Down appeared to be a dark, empty reflection of Hawkins, inhabited by strange creatures and alien plants.

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However, Season 5 reveals a different truth. According to Netflix's official description, Dustin discovers that the Upside Down is not a separate dimension but a bridge connecting the human world to the Abyss.

How Does The First Shadow Fit Into the Stranger Things Universe? The stage production Stranger Things: The First Shadow explores Henry Creel's past and his connection to the supernatural events surrounding Hawkins. It offers insights into the origins of the show's central threat. ALSO READ: Does Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown Have 2 Kids With Jake Bongiovi? Know Her Age, Marriage And Family Status

The upcoming prequel could go further back in time, exploring events that occurred even before the stage production. What Could Other Worlds Mean for Stranger Things? The new series could expand the franchise beyond Hawkins by exploring unfamiliar places, histories and supernatural beings. The Abyss has already established that the Stranger Things universe extends beyond the Upside Down.