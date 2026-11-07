Priyanka Chopra Jonas has officially announced Ventilator 2 for a 2027 release. The statement comes a decade after the original movie was released and won three National Film Awards. Priyanka Chopra announced the sequel to Ventilator on November 6, 2026, which coincided with the 10th anniversary of her production banner, Purple Pebble Pictures.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas backing of Ventilator 2 particularly stands out because it reminded her of her late father, Ashok Chopra, who was on a ventilator. Released in 2016, Ventilator was about a family dealing with the hospitalisation of its elderly family head before Ganesh Chaturthi.

Did Priyanka Chopra Have a Personal Connection With Marathi Movie Ventilator? After the Marathi movie, Ventilator, won three national awards, Priyanka spoke about the personal connection that drew her to the project. "When Rajesh narrated the story to me, I wanted to make it for my father, as he was on a ventilator; the entire scene was pretty much like the film. We laughed at that a bit," she told PTI. Priyanka Chopra’s father, Lt Col Ashok Chopra, passed away in June 2013 after battling cancer. The script had a similarity between what her father experienced in real life and what the characters in the movie experienced. It made the plot more meaningful.

However, the movie was based on the writer and director Rajesh Mapuskar’s own experience. In an interview with Scroll, the filmmaker explained how the idea of the movie came to him. He said that many people he knew, including a family member, were hospitalised and placed on ventilators. "The word ventilator became a part of my daily life," Mapuskar said, explaining how he began observing the families of patients and their attempts to cope with difficult circumstances through humour. (Image Credit: IMDb) Ventilator Became A Three-Time National Award Winner Ventilator marked Priyanka’s debut in Marathi movies as a producer under Purple Pebble Pictures. Released on November 14, 2016, the movie had a large ensemble, with Priyanka telling PTI that it involved 115 speaking actors. Ashutosh Gowariker played Raja Kamerkar. Other cast included Jitendra Joshi, Sukanya Kulkarni, Sulabha Arya, Satish Alekar and Achyut Potdar.

The story of Ventilator follows the Kamerkar family as relatives arrive at a hospital after Gajju Kaka, an elderly and respected family member, is placed on a ventilator three days before Ganesh Chaturthi. What begins as a medical emergency becomes an examination of family relationships, old disagreements, and personal interests. The film received three honours at the 64th National Film Awards, announced in April 2017. Category Recipient Best Direction Rajesh Mapuskar Best Editing Rameshwar S. Bhagat Best Audiography (Sound Mixing) Alok De For Priyanka, the recognition was particularly significant. Speaking to PTI, she said, "I have never made films for awards or acted in films for awards." She described the honours as encouragement rather than something that should dictate future filmmaking decisions. ALSO READ: From Taking A Dig At Priyanka Chopra To Calling John Abraham 'Expressionless': 7 Bold Kareena Kapoor Statements On KWK

Is Ventilator 2 Happening? Yes. There has been official confirmation about the sequel to Ventilator by Priyanka Chopra. Priyanka announced Ventilator 2 on the 10th anniversary of her production house through an Instagram post, writing: "10 years ago, with @purplepebblepictures, I decided I want to tell stories that mean something. Ventilator was one of those very important stories to us at the company. A decade later, we're coming back to it, with so much more..."

The sequel brings back the original filmmaker, Rajesh Mapuskar, as writer and director. Priyanka Chopra Jonas will produce it under Purple Pebble Pictures and Magij Pictures. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra) Ventilator 2: Release Date, Cast And Other Details The makers have not disclosed whether the sequel will bring back the original characters or introduce a different family and storyline. There is also no confirmed theatrical release date yet. Aspect Details Movie Title Ventilator 2 Release Year 2027 (Exact date TBA) Language Marathi Director & Writer Rajesh Mapuskar (writer & director of the 2016 original) Producers Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Dr Madhu Chopra, and Rajesh Mapuskar Production Banners Purple Pebble Pictures & Magij Pictures Occasion of Announcement 10th anniversary of Priyanka Chopra's production banner, Purple Pebble Pictures Cast TBA Plot Premise Revisits the Kamerkar family dynamics a decade after the events of the first film, blending family relationships, humour, and emotional conflict The real test will be whether the sequel can find another story worth telling without relying solely on the goodwill earned by its predecessor. ALSO READ: Before Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra Starred Opposite Vijay In This 2002 Tamil Movie

FAQs 1. What is Ventilator 2 about? The storyline of Priyanka Chopra's Marathi film Ventilator 2 has not been revealed yet. 2. When will Priyanka Chopra's Ventilator 2 release? Ventilator 2 is scheduled to release in 2027. The makers have not announced an exact date. 3. Why was the original Ventilator film special to Priyanka Chopra? The film reminded Priyanka of her late father, Ashok Chopra, who had been on a ventilator. She had said she wanted to make the film for him.

