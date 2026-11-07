Diwali is a time for families to come together, celebrate, and create beautiful memories. For those who prefer an eco-friendly, cracker-free celebration, there are plenty of movies to enjoy with loved ones, both on OTT platforms and in theatres.
New movies to add to your Diwali watchlist
Dilwali Diwali
Dilwali Diwali is a hilarious comedy movie revolving around a big family gathering, generational clashes and eccentric relatives that capture real-life festive chaos.
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Ramayana Part 1
Ramayana Part 1 has been directed by Nitesh Tiwari. It stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash as Lord Rama, Maa Sita and Ravana, respectively. This massive mythological epic brings the classic tale to the big screen for the festival season.
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Meethe Mein Kya Hai
Meethe Mein Kya Hai is a warm, feel-good family drama following a festive reunion filled with unexpected secrets, humor and heart.
Haiwaan
Directed by Priyadarshan and starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, this gripping Hindi crime thriller brings high tension to the weekend.
The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest
The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest is an intense adventure-thriller starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia set around a mysterious, protected village forest.
So, grab your popcorn, sweets or snacks and make this Diwali extra-special by adding these new movies to your watchlist.
FAQs
On which platform will Ramayana Part 1 stream online?
After its theatrical run, Ramayana Part 1 will stream on JioHotstar.
What is Ramayana Part 1 opening day collection?
Ramayana: Part 1 had a massive opening at the box office upon its release on November 5, 2026, earning ₹64.85 crore net in India on its first day. Including taxes, the film's domestic gross reached ₹77.50 crore, while strong overseas performance pushed its total worldwide gross collection to approximately ₹127.50 crore.