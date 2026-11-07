Diwali is a time for families to come together, celebrate, and create beautiful memories. For those who prefer an eco-friendly, cracker-free celebration, there are plenty of movies to enjoy with loved ones, both on OTT platforms and in theatres.

New movies to add to your Diwali watchlist

Dilwali Diwali

Dilwali Diwali is a hilarious comedy movie revolving around a big family gathering, generational clashes and eccentric relatives that capture real-life festive chaos.

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Ramayana Part 1

Ramayana Part 1 has been directed by Nitesh Tiwari. It stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash as Lord Rama, Maa Sita and Ravana, respectively. This massive mythological epic brings the classic tale to the big screen for the festival season.