Several popular South Korean thrillers are streaming online. You can watch All Of Us Are Dead, The Scarecrow and other thrillers on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other streaming giants.

Popular South Korean thrillers on OTT

All Of Us Are Dead

All of Us Are Dead is a South Korean coming-of-age apocalyptic horror television series created by Lee JQ, Chun Sung-il, and Kim Nam-su, streaming on Netflix.

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In the Kdrama, a high school in Hyosan becomes ground zero for a catastrophic zombie virus outbreak after a science teacher's experiment goes wrong.

The Scarecrow

The Scarecrow is a 2026 South Korean mystery-thriller television series directed by Park Joon-woo and written by Lee Ji-hyun.

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Spanning 1988 and 2019, the thriller follows retired profiler Kang Tae-joo, who reopens a decades-old serial murder case after an imprisoned man claims he is innocent.

A Shop For Killers

A Shop For Killers is a stylish action-thriller about a college student who inherits an ordinary-looking gardening store that turns out to be an underground dark web hub for elite assassins.

The Killing Vote

In this South Korean thriller series, a masked vigilante polls citizens via text message to decide whether heinous criminals deserve the death penalty.

Mouse

I Mouse, a psychological thriller dives deep into the nature-versus-nurture debate surrounding psychopathy after a rookie cop encounters a terrifying serial killer.

So, grab your popcorn and watch these South Koreab thrillers from the comfort of your home.

FAQs

What are some must-watch Korean thriller movies?

Popular Korean thriller movies are Oldboy, Memories Of Murder, The Chaser and I Saw the Devil, among others.

Is there going to be All Of Us Are Dead Season 2?

Yes, Netflix has renewed All of Us Are Dead for a second season, which shifts the focus toward zombie evolution, survival mechanics and the fate of the surviving half-zombies.

Is there a Season 2 of Mouse?

No Season 2: Mouse concluded its 20-episode run on tvN in May 2021 as a complete story and no official second season has been announced.