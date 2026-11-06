Hanuman Ansh is all set for its OTT release. The film will begin streaming on Sony LIV from November 27. The movie was made on a budget of Rs 2 crore and it raked in Rs 452.86 crore worldwide, setting and breaking several records.

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the spiritual drama Hanuman Ansh wrapped up its theatrical run with a worldwide gross of ₹453.21 crore, against a budget of under ₹2 crore. ALSO READ: Hanuman Ansh Rights Controversy: Who Owns The Film And What Have The Makers Said? Hanuman Ansh Overall Box Office Summary Metric Box Office Collection India Net Collection Rs 342.74 crore India Gross Collection Rs 404.41 crore Overseas Gross Rs 48.80 crore Worldwide Gross Rs 453.21 crore Production Budget Rs 2 crore About the movie: Hanuman Ansh, written, directed and produced by Vishal Chaturvedi, is a 2026 Hindi biographical film based on his book Divine Detour: That Changed My Life. The first instalment of a planned trilogy, it stars Shobhinaw Satyaa and Chandan Anand in lead roles. ALSO READ: Hanuman Ansh Rewrites Box-Office History! All The Records This Small-Budget Movie Has Broken So Far

The film traces the early life of Lakshmi Narayan, who leaves home after his mother's death in pre-Independence India in search of God. His spiritual journey across Northern India eventually leads to his transformation into Neem Karoli Baba. Released theatrically on August 7, 2026, the film initially witnessed a slow start but gained momentum through positive word of mouth from its third week. Made on a reported budget of under ₹2 crore, it emerged as a sleeper hit and one of the most profitable Indian films of 2026.

FAQs Is there a sequel planned after Hanuman Ansh? Yes. The film is planned as the first installment of a trilogy. The director has confirmed a sequel that will follow Neem Karoli Baba’s journey through Firozabad, Agra and Mathura. Where is Neem Karoli Baba associated? While Kainchi Dham near Nainital is where he spent his last decade, his samadhi and ashes are housed in the Vrindavan ashram complex. What is the controversy surrounding Hanuman Ansh makers? Following the film's box office success, producer Namrata G Singh and director Dr. Vishal Chaturvedi issued a joint statement through Swambhu Media Network clarifying its rights, publicity and distribution. They confirmed that all four co-producers—Namrata G Singh, Vishal Chaturvedi, Ragini Sona and Anupriya Nagar—must jointly approve business and partnership decisions.