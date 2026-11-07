Mannat was a dream home that Shah Rukh Khan had envisioned for himself. Ever since purchasing the iconic residence early in his career, he has cherished it as a special milestone. He celebrated his first Diwali at Mannat in October 1995.

Since the house was unfinished, it had no electricity or formal setup. Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra took it upon themselves to surprise the superstar by bringing in a power generator and hand-decorating the entire space with candles and festive light.

At the time, Mannat was still under construction and lacked basic amenities, but its first Diwali coincided with the festival of lights and a major career milestone for Shah Rukh Khan.

The festival fell just a few days after the theatrical release of DDLJ on Friday, October 20, 1995.

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The trio, along with family, spent the special evening inside the raw, candlelit house watching Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, marking both a new home and the birth of a Bollywood cultural phenomenon.

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie Shah Rukh Khan is all set to star in King. The movie is being directed by Sidharth Anand and stars Deepika Padukone as the female lead. King also stars SRK's daughter Suhana Khan in a pivotal role. King will release in theatres on December 24, 2026.