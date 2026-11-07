Ranbir Kapoor recently starred in Namit Malhotra's Ramayana as Lord Rama. Soon after the release of the mythological drama, the actor said that he wants to quit acting and move towards filmmaking. Ranbir then added that he wants to make his debut as a director in Bollywood within the next two or three years.
Ranbir Kapoor Wants To Become A Director And Quit Acting
In an interview with Sai Pallavi for BBC Asian Network while promoting his Ramayana, we spoke about writing his first screenplay and his admiration for directors.
Ranbir Kapoor revealed that he began writing a screenplay a couple of months before, while he was shooting for Ramayan. However, he did not disclose the story or any relevant information about the movie he wants to direct.
The actor said that writing for a film has given him a newfound appreciation for writers.
"I just started writing a script a couple of months back, and it's so hard to create. I have so much respect for writers and creators," he said.
When Ranbir was asked what attracts him to directing, he compared the creative responsibilities of actors and directors.
According to him, actors generally perform their scenes and wait for their next shot, whereas directors remain involved in shaping the entire storytelling process.
He described directing as an opportunity to bring people together to communicate a story, calling the creative experience particularly rewarding.
Interestingly, Ranbir also made it clear that he does not want to act in his first directorial venture. "I don't want to direct myself for sure," he said during the conversation.
(Image Credit: IMDb)
What Kind Of Film Does Ranbir Kapoor Want To Direct?
While Ranbir revealed his plans to become a director, he said he had not decided on a particular genre for his directorial debut. However, he offered an insight into the films that inspire his creative preferences.
He mentioned Roberto Benigni's Life Is Beautiful, Frank Capra's It's a Wonderful Life and films by Rajkumar Hirani as examples of the kind of storytelling he admires.
"I can't define the genre, but I'll tell you all my favourite films... and I hope it comes in that bracket like Life is Beautiful, It's a Wonderful Life, Rajkumar Hirani movies. I would say like a feel-good family drama," he said.
Recommended For You
He said he wants to have slice-of-life storytelling and direct emotionally driven family dramas rather than a particular commercial genre.
However, the actor has not confirmed whether his screenplay will follow this format.
View this post on Instagram
Brahmastra 2, Animal 2 and Ramayana Part 2 are on Ranbir's priority list
Rambir specifically named three projects he wants to complete before shifting towards direction: Brahmastra 2, Animal 2 and Ramayana: Part 2.
During the interview, he was asked how he manages to find time to write while juggling his acting commitments.
"I work only 100-125 days a year; I have a lot of time to write stories," he explained.
Ranbir also said that he wants to finish these projects before getting his directorial venture on the floor.
"I really want to get these films done (Brahmastra 2, Animal 2 and Ramayana Part 2), and really get on floors with my directorial debut within 2 or 3 years, I hope," he added.
Ranbir Kapoor's Directorial Ambitions Go Back To His Childhood
Ranbir disclosed that his interest in direction began long before his acting debut.
His father, late actor Rishi Kapoor, directed Aa Ab Laut Chalen (1999), starring Akshaye Khanna, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna. Ranbir, then around 15-16 years old, assisted his father during the film's making.
He also worked as an assistant director on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Black (2005), before making his acting debut with Bhansali's Saawariya in 2007.
His grandfather, Raj Kapoor, was among Hindi cinema's most influential actor-directors, known for films such as Awaara and Shree 420.
"I am dying to direct a movie," he had said, adding that directing was on his to-do list for the next couple of years.
Will Ranbir Kapoor Retire From Acting at 54?
Ranbir's 'last decade as an actor' statement is certainly significant, but there is no official confirmation about his retirement.
The actor has expressed his intention to gradually pivot towards direction, not declaring that he will permanently stop acting after turning 54.
Would you like to see Ranbir Kapoor direct a film, or do you think Bollywood needs him in front of the camera for much longer?
FAQs
1. Is Ranbir Kapoor quitting acting?
No, he has not officially announced his retirement from acting.
2. When will Ranbir Kapoor make his directorial debut?
He hopes to begin shooting his first film within two to three years.
3. What kind of film does Ranbir Kapoor want to direct?
He wants to make a feel-good family drama.
4. Which films is Ranbir Kapoor currently committed to?
He has mentioned Brahmastra 2, Animal 2 and Ramayana: Part 2.