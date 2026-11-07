Ranbir Kapoor recently starred in Namit Malhotra's Ramayana as Lord Rama. Soon after the release of the mythological drama, the actor said that he wants to quit acting and move towards filmmaking. Ranbir then added that he wants to make his debut as a director in Bollywood within the next two or three years.

Ranbir Kapoor Wants To Become A Director And Quit Acting

In an interview with Sai Pallavi for BBC Asian Network while promoting his Ramayana, we spoke about writing his first screenplay and his admiration for directors.

Ranbir Kapoor revealed that he began writing a screenplay a couple of months before, while he was shooting for Ramayan. However, he did not disclose the story or any relevant information about the movie he wants to direct.

The actor said that writing for a film has given him a newfound appreciation for writers.

"I just started writing a script a couple of months back, and it's so hard to create. I have so much respect for writers and creators," he said.

When Ranbir was asked what attracts him to directing, he compared the creative responsibilities of actors and directors.

According to him, actors generally perform their scenes and wait for their next shot, whereas directors remain involved in shaping the entire storytelling process.

He described directing as an opportunity to bring people together to communicate a story, calling the creative experience particularly rewarding.

Interestingly, Ranbir also made it clear that he does not want to act in his first directorial venture. "I don't want to direct myself for sure," he said during the conversation.

(Image Credit: IMDb)

What Kind Of Film Does Ranbir Kapoor Want To Direct?

While Ranbir revealed his plans to become a director, he said he had not decided on a particular genre for his directorial debut. However, he offered an insight into the films that inspire his creative preferences.