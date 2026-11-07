After a successful career as a choreographer, filmmaker and TV judge, Farah Khan has found a new calling as a YouTuber. Speaking on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's podcast, she revealed that she never planned to continue her celebrity home-visit series with cook Dilip for so long, but it has brought a refreshing change to her lifestyle.

What Farah Khan said about industry? Farah revealed that her YouTube journey was unplanned. After finishing her next film's script, she started the channel to keep herself occupied during her free time. ALSO READ: Who Is Geeta Tandon? Why Anil Kapoor And Farah Khan Apologised To The Bollywood Stunt Director? She said, "Later everyone said that I pivoted at the right time but that is all destiny. I get angsty and if one is not doing anything then after waking up they think that my film is not hapenning and someone else is making theirs."

"I can't go through that. I have been through it when I wanted to make my first movie," Farah further added. Farah said, "This industry makes you insecure. Because at all times you are comparing yourself to somebody else. That this actor is doing this film and what not. When I hit 50, I told myself that I want to detach, cut off and live a happy life."

ALSO READ: Lock Upp Season 2 Confirmed! Farah Khan, Riteish Deshmukh To Return As Hosts "But ofcourse, we are hustlers and YouTube is something that I didn't realise that there was a lack of family-oriented content perhaps and people liked it and ofcourse they liked Dilip. As we went along, we kept tweaking the format,” she added.

For the unversed, Farah Khan's YouTube channel has over 3 million followers and features celebrity home visits, cooking sessions and fun conversations, with her banter with cook Dilip emerging as a major highlight. She made her directorial debut with Main Hoon Na (2004), followed by Om Shanti Om, Tees Maar Khan and Happy New Year (2014). FAQs How many songs has Fara Khan choreographed? She has choreographed over 100 songs across 80+ films, earning a National Film Award for Best Choreography and seven Filmfare Awards. What is Farah Khan's educational background? She studied sociology at St. Xavier's College, Bombay. What are Farah Khan's major directorial films? She made her directorial debut with Main Hoon Na, followed by Om Shanti Om, Tees Maar Khan and the ensemble heist musical Happy New Year.