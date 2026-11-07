Sai Pallavi's portrayal of Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part One has sparked debate over the decision to show the character participating in combat. Dipika Chikhlia, who played Sita in Ramanand Sagar's 1987 Ramayan, has now shared her views.

Dipika Chikhlia on Sai Pallavi's Sita participating in combat

Dipika revealed that she did not recall coming across such scenes in the versions of the epic she had read or worked on. However, she acknowledged that the Ramayana has several retellings, each with its own interpretations.