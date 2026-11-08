With this, the film's total domestic collection stands at Rs 182.70 crore net and Rs 218.25 crore gross.

The big-budget epic also did well overseas, collecting Rs 60 crore on Day 3. Its total overseas gross is now Rs 157.25 crore, which pushes the worldwide gross to Rs 375.50 crore. On average, the movie earned Rs 29,517 per show on its third day.

Ramayana is the latest screen version of Valmiki’s epic, which is counted among the oldest works of literature in the world. The story follows Lord Rama, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, who fights the asura king Ravana after Ravana kidnaps his wife, Sita.

Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi plays Sita, Yash plays Ravana, Ravie Dubey plays Lakshman, and Sunny Deol plays Hanuman. Anupam Kher has voiced Jatayu, the divine bird who tries to save Sita after Ravana abducts her. The cast also includes Arun Govil, Lara Dutta and Rakul Preet Singh.

The film is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios, together with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.

FAQ

1. How much did Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana collect on its third day in India?

Ramayana earned Rs 69.80 crore net across all languages in India on Day 3, reflecting a 45.3% growth.

2. What is the total box office collection of Ramayana after 3 days?

In its first three days, Ramayana generated a domestic net collection of Rs 182.70 crore and a gross total of Rs 218.25 crore.

3. Who voiced the character of Jatayu in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana?

Veteran actor Anupam Kher provided the voice-over for Jatayu, the mythical bird who attempts to rescue Sita during her abduction by Ravana.

4. Which actors portray the main lead roles in Ramayana: Part 1?

The mythological film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.