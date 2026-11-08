Actor Janhvi Kapoor has shared a memory about her late mother, Sridevi, and how she reacted when Peddi actor decided to enter films. Janhvi said Sridevi was not fully convinced at first. According to her, that changed after she had a nose job.

Janhvi spoke about the day she first told Sridevi she wanted to act. She was in conversation with her maternal cousin, actor Maheswari, on Galatta Plus Tamil, where she recalled her mother's reaction. Sridevi gave her blessing, but she also gave Janhvi a hard reality check. She warned her that the profession would ask for everything she had. Maheswari recalled Sridevi's words, "Jaanu wants to be in films, but I'm not very keen because it's a lot of hard work, a lot of dedication, and you have to be really strong to get in there." Janhvi then added something unexpected. Laughing, she said, "I think maybe you should cut this out, but I think before I did my nose, she was unsure. She was like, "I don't think it’s..." After I did my nose, she's like, 'Yeah, there's potential'."

(Image: X/@janhvikapoor) ALSO READ - 'People Thought We Weren't Human': Janhvi Kapoor Recalls How Sridevi’s Death Was Turned Into 'Entertainment' What We Know About Sridevi's Demise Sridevi died in February 2018 at the age of 54. She was in Dubai for the wedding celebrations of her nephew, actor Mohit Marwah, when news of her sudden death came out. The news shocked the film industry and her fans. The Dubai Police investigation found that she died of accidental drowning in the bathtub of her hotel apartment after losing consciousness. Janhvi Kapoor's Latest Movies Janhvi was last seen opposite Ram Charan in Peddi, which led to a debate about how her character was objectified. ALSO READ - Janhvi Kapoor On Peddi Controversy: 'I Should Have Been More Vigilant' She has several projects lined up across different genres and languages. She will next be seen in an action entertainer with Tiger Shroff and Lakshya, tentatively titled Lag Jaa Gale. She also has an untitled thriller with Sreeleela. FAQ 1. What did Janhvi Kapoor reveal about Sridevi's initial reaction to her acting dreams? Janhvi shared that Sridevi was initially hesitant about her entering films due to the immense hard work, emotional toll, and dedication required in the industry. She jokingly added that her mother only saw real acting potential in her after she underwent a nose job.

2. What advice did Sridevi give Janhvi Kapoor about joining the film industry? Sridevi warned Janhvi that acting demands complete commitment and strength. She told her daughter that pursuing a career in movies means giving the profession everything she has to survive the pressure. 3. What are Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film projects? Following her release in Peddi alongside Ram Charan, Janhvi will star in the action entertainer Lag Jaa Gale alongside Tiger Shroff and Lakshya, as well as an untitled thriller co-starring Sreeleela.