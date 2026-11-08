Bigg Boss 20 contestant Scout OP's girlfriend Kaashvi Hiranandani has left viewers wondering whether she hinted at ending their five-year relationship. She also urged fans to see Bigg Boss as a reality show and stay out of the contestants' personal equations.

Did Kaashvi End 5 Year Relationship With Scout OP? During the livestream, Kaashvi said, "5 saal hi toh the, auron ne toh...if you know, you know." She added, "Aap log show ke jaisa dekho, enjoy karo, be entertained." Speaking about her own situation, Kaashvi said, "Main bhi is situation mein nahi rahi hoon. So I'm taking everything one day at a time. Aisa roz toh nahi hota mere saath." She also apologised to viewers and asked them to forgive her if she had done anything wrong.

She clarified that she was not being unprofessional and explained, "The thing about this show is that jitna zyada polarised cheezein hongi utna zyada response aayega. Utna log aur baatein karenge." Kaashvi's message to #ScoutArmy : Support him whole heartedly and focus on his journey😭 Kaashvi - "To be very honest, This for me is the final act, last dance idk... Pr ye do logo ki chiz he to speak about, I own him & only him this."🥹💔 #ScoutOP #BiggBoss20 #BB20 https://t.co/5tuWPXy2Po — Me_Jinx (@I_am_Jinxxx) November 6, 2026 ALSO READ - Who Is ScoutOP’s Girlfriend Kaashvi Hiranandani? All About The Bigg Boss 20 Contestant’s Partner

Kaashvi further said she was trying her best to remain 'level-headed' and did not wish to address the conversation around 'insecurity'. "Meri taraf se I have done as much as possible to ScoutOp fans." She also urged ScoutOp's supporters to keep backing him, irrespective of what was happening between them. What Are Fans Saying About Scout OP-Kaashvi's Alleged Breakup? After the possible hint at a breakup, fans began sympathising with Kaashvi. Many said Scout had ruined his relationship for a show. One comment read, "Bro Scout, what have you done. Kaashvi said this was her last commitment and she’ll talk to him in person. It feels like they've broken up. Scout bro, you ruined everything for this stupid show. Was it worth losing her?"

Another user commented on X, "He made a fool out of Kaashvi even when she kept saying very clearly that Love is exploiting Scout and he should stay away from Luv. If he does not care about Kashvi which clearly shows, what’s the point of staying with him. He is deceiving her."

ALSO READ - Who Is Love Gill? Know Bigg Boss 20 Contestant’s Real Name And Career Trajectory For the unversed, ScoutOP and Love Gill have been at the centre of attention ever since their growing closeness inside the Bigg Boss 20 house became a talking point among viewers. Their frequent physical interactions, including Scout massaging Love’s feet, hands and neck, prompted host Rohit Shetty to question their equation during Weekend Ka Vaar. Both maintained that they shared a sibling-like bond. Kaashvi was subsequently invited on the show, where she confronted Scout about his behaviour and questioned the boundaries in his friendship with Love. FAQ 1. What did Kaashvi Hiranandani mean by her 'final act' and 'last dance' comments? During a recent livestream, Kaashvi described her public support for Scout as her 'final act' and 'last dance'. 2. What caused the tension between Kaashvi Hiranandani and Scout OP inside the house? The conflict arose from Scout's physical closeness and bond with fellow contestant Love Gill inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. 3. Did Kaashvi Hiranandani break up with Scout OP following the Bigg Boss 20 controversy? Neither Kaashvi nor Scout OP has officially confirmed a breakup. While fan speculation is high, Kaashvi clarified that any final decision remains a private matter between the two of them.