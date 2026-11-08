Amitabh Bachchan has revealed that discomfort in his writing hand has delayed his efforts to personally respond to fans who have been sending him letters, gifts and festive greetings. The actor shared the update in a Diwali post on his personal blog on November 7, apologising to well-wishers for not being able to write back as he had intended.

Amitabh Bachchan Reveals Hand Discomfort, Apologises For Delayed Letters To Fans The revelation comes days after concerns about his health led to a break in the shooting schedule of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. In his latest Tumblr blog post, Bachchan began by acknowledging the affection he has received from fans and well-wishers during the festive season. He revealed that the volume of gifts arriving at his residence had become so considerable that he was running out of space to store them.

He wrote, "I have been receiving greetings and gifts from so many well-wishers, and in such abundance that I am now running out of space to keep them. Not storing these gifts properly would amount to disrespecting them." Bachchan added that he was making an effort to personally acknowledge the people sending him gifts through handwritten letters. "I had wanted to write these replies myself. However, I have been experiencing some discomfort in the hand I use for writing, which has caused a delay. I sincerely apologise." (Image Credit: IMDb) ALSO READ: Why Did Amitabh Bachchan Meet Fans From Behind Bulletproof Glass Outside Jalsa? Amitabh Bachchan Reflects On Frequent Apologies in Latest Blog Post Acknowledging that he had found himself apologising frequently in recent days, the actor wrote, "But what can one do? Circumstances have become such that apologising seems to come easily. One should seek forgiveness. After all, there is nothing wrong with asking for it."

He went on to describe how people can either accept an apology or reject it. According to Bachchan, acceptance brings happiness, while an apology that is not understood can leave the other person troubled. "So, happiness or resentment – that is the question. One brings peace and contentment; the other leaves behind a lingering sting. Now, you must decide: Would you rather embrace contentment or hold on to that sting?" ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan Reveals Why His Father Asked Jaya To Stop Calling Him ‘Lambu Ji’ On KBC 18 Will Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 Go Off Air? Here's What Happens Next Despite Amitabh Bachchan's recent absence, Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 is not going off air. The makers have temporarily paused the telecast of fresh episodes, with Sony Entertainment Television airing previously recorded episodes in the interim.

There is also an update for viewers waiting for new episodes. On November 3, Sony LIV responded to a viewer on X, confirming that Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 would return with fresh episodes from November 16. The platform also clarified that new episodes were temporarily unavailable on its streaming service.

FAQs 1. What health issue is Amitabh Bachchan facing? He has revealed discomfort in his writing hand but has not disclosed a diagnosis. 2. Will Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 go off air? No, the show is taking a temporary break from fresh episodes. 3. When will new KBC 18 episodes return? Fresh episodes are scheduled to return on November 16, 2026.