Sargun Mehta poured an emotional note for her husband, Ravie Dubey, because of his success in Ramayana: Rise of a Legend. However, she revealed that Ravie, who plays Lakshan opposite Ranbir Kapoor’s Lord Ram, did not even tell her about getting the role until he was officially allowed to speak about it.

How Did Sargun Mehta Find Out About Ravie Dubey's Ramayana Casting?

In a podcast session with Ranveer Allahbadia, Sargun Mehta revealed that she did not know about her husband, Ravie Dubey’s casting as Lakshman in the Ramayana movie.

Sargun said that she and Ravie have a strict policy of not discussing work or professional matters at home. So, neither of them shares anything unless it is very important.

Sargun recalled how she first got a hint about his casting.

"Kisi ne mujhe randomly bola, 'Congratulations, Ravie is...' I said, 'Sssh. I don't know what you're talking about; we are not allowed to tell each other, so don't tell me.”, Sargun said.

Later, she got to know Ravie's involvement in Ramayana through reports and social media. However, she decided against questioning him because he had not personally shared the information.

"Then I read somewhere, I was like, acha, isne mujhe bataya toh hai nahi, toh puch bhi nahi sakte," she recalled.

And then, when Ravie was permitted to reveal the casting, only then did he tell Sargun.

Sargun revealed that whenever she asked where he was heading, his standard response was simply, "Kaam pe ja raha hoon."

She had no idea what was happening on the sets and admitted that she occasionally tried to get information from their driver.

"I had no clue what was happening on set. Once or twice, I even asked the driver, 'Set par mahol kaisa hai?'" she said.

Ravie had a humorous observation about her curiosity. Interrupting the conversation, he joked, "Woh bhi mere bare mein nahi, Ranbir (Kapoor) ke bare mein."

(Image Credit: Instagram @Sargun Mehta)

ALSO READ: Salman Khan Says Ramayana Should Be Discussed For Story, Not VFX And Budget: 'This Narrative Is Not Right'

Sargun Mehta's 21-Year Note For Ravie Dubey After Ramayana Release

On November 8, Sargun shared behind-the-scenes glimpses of Ravie as Lakshman on Instagram. In the caption of the post, she reflected on the difficult journey Ravie faced since entering the industry.