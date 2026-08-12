BTS members V and Jung Kook have opened up about health problems they have been facing while performing during their Arirang World Tour. During a recent live session on Weverse, V spoke about a hearing issue he has quietly dealt with for around two and a half years. Jung Kook also discussed his painful shin injury, which has made performing increasingly difficult for him.

BTS V Says His Hearing Has Worsened V, whose real name is Kim Taehyung, told ARMY that his hearing had gradually become worse over the past two and a half years. He said, “I've never told ARMYs about this, but it's been like two and a half years. My hearing's gotten worse.”

When Jung Kook asked whether he had recently visited a hospital, V explained that there was a major difference between what he could hear through his two ears. He said, “Maybe after a month? Like, if I can hear 100 over here, I can only hear about 30 over here.”

Problem Became Worse During Military Service V also recalled that his hearing condition worsened while he was serving in the military. He explained that the emphasis on physical and mental toughness around him made him believe that he simply needed to endure the problem.

“Actually, when it got worse during my military service, everyone there was really into working out, so they'd say things like, 'It's all about mental strength.' I ended up kind of convincing myself that it was a mental-strength issue,” he said.

V added that he is now taking his medication and regularly visiting the hospital. “Right, I am doing my absolute best,” he assured fans. The way Jungkook and Taehyung opened up to ARMY about their health, like they were talking to family. 🥹❤️‍🩹



🐰: As for my shin, i’m right on the verge of developing a stress fracture. even today, all i wanted was to keep running and jumping, but it hurt so much at times that i… pic.twitter.com/2vcXnQxKVj — BTS Daily⁷ (@btsdaily77) August 12, 2026 ALSO READ: ‘Tom Cruise Has Crush On Me’: Mallika Sherawat Makes Surprising Claim About Hollywood Star On The Traitors 2 | Video

Jung Kook Shares Shin Injury Update Jung Kook also revealed that he has been struggling with considerable pain in his shin. According to the singer, the injury is close to developing into a stress fracture. He said, “We are currently continuing to perform, but my shin area is, well, in a state where it is right on the verge of getting a stress fracture.” He admitted that the pain sometimes prevents him from running and jumping freely during concerts.

ALSO READ: OTT Releases This Week (August 10 to 16): Watch Cocktail 2, Aakhri Sawaal And Many More On Netflix, Prime Video, Lionsgate Play Packed Schedule Makes Recovery Difficult Jung Kook explained that continuous performances have made proper recovery challenging. He said, “I also want to recover quickly, but because we have continuous shows, it is impossible for it to heal. So, I will do my best to manage and maintain it well while performing.”

The revelations have left ARMY concerned, particularly after learning about V’s hearing struggle. BTS’ Arirang World Tour BTS resumed their Arirang World Tour on August 1 with two concerts at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. The group is also scheduled to perform in several North American cities during August, including Foxborough, Baltimore, Arlington, Toronto and Chicago.