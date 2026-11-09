Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 4: Ramayana: Part 1 had a big Diwali Sunday at the box office. The Ranbir Kapoor movie, which opened three days before Diwali, recorded the biggest Diwali-day collection for a Bollywood film in recent years.

The festive weekend has now come to an end, and the numbers show how well the mythological epic used it. By the close of day four, Ramayana's worldwide gross stood at Rs 499.20 crore. That puts the Rs 500 crore mark within touching distance, and the film is likely to cross it in the coming days.

In India, however, the epic slowed down a little. According to the box office tracker Sacnilk, Ramayana collected Rs 56.15 crore across 21,719 shows on Day 4. The Diwali boost helped the film hold its ground, but the daily figure shows the pace of the opening days has eased slightly.

Even so, the movie's total domestic haul remains strong. Ramayana finished its fourth day with Rs 238.85 crore net and Rs 285.20 crore gross in India.

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Ramayana: Part 1 has broken the record for the biggest Diwali-day earnings, a mark held until now by Salman Khan's Tiger 3. That film collected Rs 44.50 crore net at the box office on Diwali 2023.

Ramayana Overtakes Adipurush On Day 4

Ramayana made a strong start on its opening day. It out-earned the first-day numbers of several big hits, including Pathaan (Rs 57 crore), Drishyam 2 (Rs 62 crore) and Animal (Rs 63 crore).

It could not match Adipurush, though. The earlier screen adaptation of the epic opened at Rs 86.75 crore, and it stayed ahead of Ramayana on the second and third days as well.

The extended Diwali weekend changed that. Adipurush, starring Prabhas, collected Rs 237 crore net in India over its first four days. Ramayana went past that figure by the end of Sunday, its fourth day, and moved ahead of its predecessor.