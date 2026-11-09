The Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar episode saw ScoutOP and Love Gill losing their cool at comedian Gaurav Gupta for his jokes about their relationship, massage sessions and Scout's girlfriend Kaashvi Hiranandani.
What Did Gaurav Gupta Say?
The comedian started with, "Hamare jo Scout bhai hain, yeh relationship main bhi hain Kaashviji ke saath. Bhai, yaad hai aapko?" He then said Scout is playing with two remotes, Love and Kaashvi, a dig at his current situation in the house.
Gaurav Gupta also pointed out that Scout has often said Love reminds him of Kaashvi.
ALSO READ - 'Log Aur Baatein Karenge...': Did Scout OP's Girlfriend Kaashvi End Their 5 Year Relationship On Live Stream?
He then roasted Scout on his looks and on how money can change the way a person looks.
"Scout bhai ki shakal dekho aap, thodi udaas si shakal hai jaise zindagi mein kuch reh gaya ho...par jaise he he ye Love Gill ke pass aata hai, yeh Scout se Sprout ho jata hai... Maa kasam aisa khilta hai na yeh."
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He also made fun of Scout's massage session.
"Pure Bigg Boss house mein sabse feminist aadmi Scout hi hai, kyunki isne bata diya hai ke Jannat aurat ke paaon mein hi hoti hai."
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Why Did Gaurav Gupta Turn His Instagram Private?
Soon after the show, Gaurav made his Instagram account private. He probably feared a backlash. His account carried the line, "Market down hai."
His roast targeted both Scout and Love Gill. The lines he reportedly delivered have since been circulating widely across fan pages and social media clips.
After Gaurav left the stage, Scout was seen venting his anger in front of Yung DSA and Aamrapali Gupta.
For the uninitiated, Scout and Love have always maintained on the show that their bond is sibling-like. Their frequent interactions and physical closeness, however, have been making headlines among viewers.
FAQ
1. Who is comedian Gaurav Gupta?
Gaurav Gupta is a popular Indian stand-up comedian. He is known for observational comedy and humour centred on middle-class family dynamics.
2. What did Gaurav Gupta say about Scout OP and Love Gill during the roast?
Gaurav joked about Scout's relationship with his girlfriend Kaashvi Hiranandani while poking fun at his closeness to Love Gill, comparing Scout to a dual-remote player and mocking their massage sessions.
3. How did Scout OP react to Gaurav Gupta's jokes on stage?
Scout lost his cool over the personal comments regarding his looks, relationship, and bond with Love Gill, later expressing intense anger to housemates Yung DSA and Aamrapali Gupta.