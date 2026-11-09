Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Diwali celebrations at their new home, Krishna Raj Bungalow, came with a little family moment that fans couldn't stop talking about. Their daughter, Raha Kapoor, was at the centre of the actors' latest photo dump, including planting kisses on her parents' cheeks.
Raha was also seen watching a pandit tie a sacred thread around her father's wrist during the puja.
Alia Bhatt shared pictures from her family's Diwali celebrations on Instagram on Sunday. In one photo, she performed the puja in a green lehenga choli, while Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha sat with her in traditional white outfits.
Another frame showed Raha kissing both her parents on the cheek. In a third, she held out her hand while the pandit performed a ritual with Ranbir.
Ranbir's mother, Neetu Kapoor, also joined the family for the puja. She was dressed in green.
Alia captioned the post with a Diwali message. "The light of my life, Happy Diwali to you and yours. Hope you're surrounded by lots and lots of love," she wrote.
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Fans filled the comment section with blessings and festive wishes, and many said they couldn't get enough of Raha's pictures. One user wrote, "The real Endgame looks like this."
Another commented, "The most wholesome photodump with Raha in it." A third user said, "Such beautiful pictures, filled with love and festive vibes! Lots of love and light to the entire family. Happy Diwali!"
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Later in the night, Alia and Ranbir came out on the balcony of their newly built home, the Krishna Raj bungalow, to greet the paparazzi waiting outside. The duo, along with Neetu Kapoor, waved at the photographers and wished them a happy Diwali.
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FAQ
1. When did Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor get married?
Alia and Ranbir married on April 14, 2022, in an intimate ceremony at Vastu, Ranbir’s Bandra residence. Their daughter Raha was born a few months later.
2. How old is Raha Kapoor?
Raha was born on November 6, 2022, so she turned four just days before this Diwali.
3. When did Alia and Ranbir move into Krishna Raj Bungalow?
The couple moved into their new Mumbai home in November 2025. The six-storey property in Pali Hill, Bandra, is named after Ranbir’s grandparents, Raj and Krishna Kapoor. It was built on the site of the family home of the late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.