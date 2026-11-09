Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor 's Diwali celebrations at their new home, Krishna Raj Bungalow, came with a little family moment that fans couldn't stop talking about. Their daughter, Raha Kapoor, was at the centre of the actors' latest photo dump, including planting kisses on her parents' cheeks.

Raha was also seen watching a pandit tie a sacred thread around her father's wrist during the puja.

Alia Bhatt shared pictures from her family's Diwali celebrations on Instagram on Sunday. In one photo, she performed the puja in a green lehenga choli, while Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha sat with her in traditional white outfits.

Another frame showed Raha kissing both her parents on the cheek. In a third, she held out her hand while the pandit performed a ritual with Ranbir.

Ranbir's mother, Neetu Kapoor, also joined the family for the puja. She was dressed in green.

Alia captioned the post with a Diwali message. "The light of my life, Happy Diwali to you and yours. Hope you're surrounded by lots and lots of love," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

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Fans filled the comment section with blessings and festive wishes, and many said they couldn't get enough of Raha's pictures. One user wrote, "The real Endgame looks like this."