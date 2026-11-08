Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia became popular among television viewers as Lord Rama and Goddess Sita from Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana. The iconic pair from the 1987 television series has reunited after 39 years for Notice, a social drama in which they play an ordinary married couple. Arun and Dipika’s Notice premiered on WAVES OTT on November 6, 2026.

Arun Govil And Dipika Chikhlia Reunites As An Ordinary Married Couple In Notice Directed by Pradeep Gupta, Notice is about Narayana Gupta, played by Arun Govil, who is an ordinary man fighting against a corrupt administrative system to protect his family’s ancestral shop. Dipika Chikhlia plays his wife, who supports and stands beside him.

The couple aims to protect their ancestral 150-year-old shop that faces the possibility of being taken away in the name of development. As the movie unravels, it shows the struggles of ordinary people who risk losing their homes, businesses and livelihoods because of development projects.

The movie title ‘Notice’ derives from the official notice that Narayana Gupa receives. That notice became a battle for justice, raising questions about the position of ordinary citizens against powerful systems. Producer and writer Aditya Pratap Singh Raghuvanshi described the film as a modern-day interpretation of the Ramayana. He compared the fight for truth in both of the creations. Explaining his casting decision for Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia, the producer told Mid-Day, "And who can tell this story better than Ram and Sita? Where there is a fight between truth and untruth, Ram and Sita's jodi has to be there. You can call it a modern-day Ramayan."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arun Govil (@siyaramkijai) ALSO READ: 5 Major Differences Between Ranbir Kapoor's 2026 Ramayana And Ramanand Sagar's 1987 Ramayan Notice OTT Release Date, Platform And Cast Notice premiered on November 6, 2026, on WAVES OTT. The film has opted for a digital-first release rather than a theatrical opening.

Raghuvanshi told The Times of India that the decision was influenced by the audience the film hopes to reach. He wanted viewers who grew up watching Govil and Chikhlia on television to be able to watch their reunion on mobile devices.

Here are the key details: Detail Information Movie Title Notice OTT Release Date November 6, 2026 Streaming Platform Waves OTT Star Cast Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia, Pankaj Jha, Aditya Pratap Singh Raghuvanshi Director Pradeep Gupta Genre Social Drama ALSO READ: A ₹1 Crore Throne, 24-Foot Jatayu Skeleton And A Chariot Worth ₹1.5 Crore; Most Expensive Props From Ramayana You Wouldn't Expect FAQs 1. Where to watch Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia's Notice online?

Notice is available to stream on WAVES OTT. It premiered on November 6, 2026. 2. What is the story of Arun Govil's new film Notice? The film follows an ordinary couple fighting to protect their family's 150-year-old ancestral shop from being taken away. 3. Who plays Arun Govil's wife in Notice? Dipika Chikhlia plays Arun Govil's wife in the social drama. The actors reunite after their iconic pairing in Ramayan. 4. Is Notice Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia's first film together after Ramayan? Yes, it marks their feature-film reunion after nearly four decades, although they appeared together in the 2024 music video Humare Ram Aaye Hai.