Indian actor Ravi Dubey is making headlines for his role as Lakshman in director Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming epic film Ramayana. Alongside Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Ram, Ravi will portray one of the most important characters in the Indian epic.

His casting has also brought attention to his real-life wife, actress Sargun Mehta. Many fans are curious to know whether Sargun will play Urmila, Lakshman's wife, in the film. However, her casting for the role has not been officially confirmed.

Their friendship eventually turned into a relationship, and they got married on December 7, 2013.

Ravi Dubey is married to popular Indian actress and producer Sargun Mehta. The couple first met in 2009 while working on the television show 12/24 Karol Bagh.

Ravi Dubey has been cast as Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and brings the famous Indian epic to the big screen with a large ensemble cast.

Sargun has established herself in the entertainment industry through Hindi television and Punjabi films. She has also worked as a producer alongside Ravi. The couple co-founded Dreamiyata Entertainment in 2016.

Lakshman is known for his loyalty and dedication to his elder brother, Lord Ram. He accompanies Ram and Sita during their fourteen-year exile and plays an important role in the battle against Ravana.

Ravi's casting has generated interest among viewers, particularly because of the importance of the character in the Ramayana.

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Who Is Lakshman's Wife in Ramayana? Meet Princess Urmila

According to Hindu mythology, Lakshman's wife is Princess Urmila, the younger sister of Goddess Sita.

Urmila is the daughter of King Janaka of Mithila. She marries Lakshman but remains in Ayodhya when he accompanies Lord Ram and Sita into exile.

Her story is often remembered for her sacrifice and dedication during Lakshman's long absence.

Is Sargun Mehta Playing Urmila Opposite Ravi Dubey?

Since Ravi Dubey is playing Lakshman, fans have been wondering whether his real-life wife, Sargun Mehta, will portray Urmila in Ramayana.

The possibility has generated considerable interest on social media. However, there is no confirmed casting announcement identifying Sargun as Urmila.

For now, Ravi Dubey's role as Lakshman and his marriage to Sargun Mehta are separate from the unconfirmed casting speculation.

FAQs

1. Who is Ravi Dubey's wife?

Ravi Dubey is married to Indian actress and producer Sargun Mehta.

2. When did Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta get married?

The couple got married on December 7, 2013.

3. Which character is Ravi Dubey playing in Ramayana?

Ravi Dubey plays Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

4. Who is Lakshman's wife in Ramayana?

Lakshman's wife is Princess Urmila, the younger sister of Goddess Sita.

5. Is Sargun Mehta playing Urmila in Ramayana?

There has been speculation about her casting, but an official confirmation of her playing Urmila has not been announced.