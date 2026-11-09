Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran Wedding: The reported wedding of music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran has become a major talking point in South Indian entertainment and cricket circles.

Several prominent personalities, including superstar Rajinikanth, MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin, were reportedly spotted at Chennai airport as they headed to Greece for the celebrations.

According to media reports, the wedding is scheduled to take place on November 10 and 11, 2026, in Greece. However, the families have not officially shared all the details of the celebrations.

Reported wedding destination: Greece.

Reported wedding dates: November 10 and 11, 2026.

Reported Chennai reception: November 21, 2026.

Notable guests spotted: Rajinikanth, MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin.

💍✨ Wedding reception invitation! Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and his wife Kavery Maran met Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and his wife Geetha at their Hyderabad residence on October 16, presenting an invitation to the wedding reception of Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander in Chennai. ❤️ #KavyaMaran #AnirudhRavichander #KalanithiMaran #KaveryMaran #RevanthReddy #SunGroup #SRH #IPL #Hyderabad #Chennai #Tollywood #Kollywood #AnirudhRavichander — RC19 (@IamRC19) October 17, 2026

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran Wedding: What We Know So Far?

Reports about Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's wedding have attracted considerable attention on social media. Pictures and videos of prominent personalities travelling from Chennai have added to the excitement.

Anirudh is one of the most popular music composers in the Tamil film industry, while Kavya Maran is widely recognised as the CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad and a key face of the Sun Group.