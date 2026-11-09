Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran Wedding: The reported wedding of music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran has become a major talking point in South Indian entertainment and cricket circles.
Several prominent personalities, including superstar Rajinikanth, MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin, were reportedly spotted at Chennai airport as they headed to Greece for the celebrations.
According to media reports, the wedding is scheduled to take place on November 10 and 11, 2026, in Greece. However, the families have not officially shared all the details of the celebrations.
Reported wedding destination: Greece.
Reported wedding dates: November 10 and 11, 2026.
Reported Chennai reception: November 21, 2026.
Notable guests spotted: Rajinikanth, MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin.
💍✨ Wedding reception invitation! Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and his wife Kavery Maran met Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and his wife Geetha at their Hyderabad residence on October 16, presenting an invitation to the wedding reception of Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander in Chennai. ❤️ #KavyaMaran #AnirudhRavichander #KalanithiMaran #KaveryMaran #RevanthReddy #SunGroup #SRH #IPL #Hyderabad #Chennai #Tollywood #Kollywood #AnirudhRavichander— RC19 (@IamRC19) October 17, 2026
Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran Wedding: What We Know So Far?
Reports about Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's wedding have attracted considerable attention on social media. Pictures and videos of prominent personalities travelling from Chennai have added to the excitement.
Anirudh is one of the most popular music composers in the Tamil film industry, while Kavya Maran is widely recognised as the CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad and a key face of the Sun Group.
Although reports have shared details about the wedding, an official announcement confirming all the arrangements has not been made by the families.
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Why Rajinikanth Is Attending Anirudh's Wedding?
Superstar Rajinikanth's presence at the celebrations is linked to his close family relationship with Anirudh.
Anirudh's father, actor Ravi Raghavendra, is married to Lakshmi, who is the sister of Rajinikanth's wife, Latha Rajinikanth. This makes Anirudh the superstar's nephew.
The two also share a successful professional relationship. Anirudh has composed music for several Rajinikanth films, including Petta, Darbar, Jailer and Vettaiyan. His popular track "Hukum" from Jailer became a major hit among fans.
Rajinikanth was reportedly accompanied by his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth during the journey to Greece.
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MK Stalin And Udhayanidhi Stalin's Family Connection With Kavya Maran
The presence of MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin is also connected to the families' longstanding relationship.
Kavya Maran is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran. The Maran and Karunanidhi families share close family ties, with Kalanithi Maran and MK Stalin being cousins.
This makes MK Stalin Kavya's uncle and Udhayanidhi Stalin her cousin.
Kavya is also a familiar face among cricket fans because of her association with Sunrisers Hyderabad. Her enthusiastic reactions during IPL matches and player auctions have made her popular among supporters.
Greece Wedding And Chennai Reception: Dates and Celebrations
According to circulating reports, the wedding celebrations will take place in Greece over November 10 and 11, 2026. The event is expected to be a private gathering attended by close family members and friends.
A grand reception is reportedly scheduled for November 21, 2026, in Chennai.
Reports suggest that the reception could bring together prominent personalities from cinema, politics, business and cricket. Several well-known names are expected to attend, although the complete guest list has not been officially confirmed.
FAQs
1. Are Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran getting married?
Media reports suggest that the couple's wedding is scheduled for November 2026. However, complete details have not been officially confirmed by the families.
2. Where is Anirudh and Kavya's wedding taking place?
According to reports, the wedding celebrations are taking place in Greece.
3. What are the reported wedding dates?
The reported dates are November 10 and 11, 2026.
4. When is the Chennai wedding reception?
A grand reception is reportedly scheduled for November 21, 2026, in Chennai.
5. Why is Rajinikanth attending the wedding?
Anirudh is Rajinikanth's nephew through a family connection. They also share a professional relationship through several Tamil films.