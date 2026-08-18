Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Wedding Details: Speculation surrounding music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) CEO Kavya Maran has resurfaced, with fresh reports suggesting the pair are preparing for an intimate destination wedding later this year. Although neither party has publicly confirmed a relationship, social media reports and industry comments have put the marriage buzz back in the spotlight. Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Wedding Date And Venue According to unconfirmed industry reports and online updates, the rumoured couple is allegedly planning to tie the knot on November 10, 2026, two days after Diwali. The wedding is reported to be an intimate ceremony held in Greece, attended by close family and friends. However, specific details regarding the venue and official arrangements remain unannounced.

Both Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran have maintained complete silence regarding the claims, leaving the reported date and venue unverified. Anirudh - Kavya Maran Marriage 💍



Date - Nov 10 🗓️

Location - Greece 🇬🇷 pic.twitter.com/QlNIOv0F9X — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) August 17, 2026 Y Gee Mahendran's Comments Fuel Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Marriage Buzz The latest wave of speculation follows an interview by veteran actor Y Gee Mahendran, who is Anirudh's uncle. Addressing his nephew's personal life, Mahendran hinted at an upcoming milestone while praising Kavya Maran's professional background. Congratulating his nephew, Y Gee Mahendran stated, "I would like to take this moment to congratulate him. He is getting into a very big wedding." Highlighting Kavya's leadership of the IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad and her business background as the daughter of media mogul Kalanithi Maran, he added,"That girl is not just another ordinary girl. She has the capacity to handle such a big team. She has inherited her father's business genes."

He further remarked on their potential compatibility, stating,"They're a good pair. Both of them should get together and indulge in musical business." ALSO READ: Jana Nayagan OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Thalapathy Vijay’s Last Film Online? Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Age Gap Born on October 16, 1990, Anirudh Ravichander is 35 years old. Kavya Maran, born on August 6, 1992, is 34 years old, establishing a two-year age gap between the two. Who Are Anirudh Ravichander And Kavya Maran? Anirudh remains one of South Indian cinema's most prominent music composers, enjoying success with high-profile film projects including his recent work for director Arun Matheswaran's DC. Kavya continues to oversee operations for Sunrisers Hyderabad under Sun Group. While fans await an official statement, the claims regarding a November wedding in Greece remain unconfirmed.



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