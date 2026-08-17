Vijay's Jana Nayagan OTT Release: Superstar Vijay's political action drama Jana Nayagan is set for its digital premiere. Following its theatrical run, streaming platform ZEE5 announced that the film will begin streaming exclusively on August 21, 2026.

The streaming news was confirmed by ZEE5 Tamil on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Announcing the digital arrival, the platform shared, "Thangamey! Thalapathy #Jananayagan is all set to meet you all on 21st August only on Zee 5."

The OTT release arrives 29 days after the film's delayed theatrical debut on July 23, 2026, offering audiences who missed it in cinemas a chance to watch it from home.

Jana Nayagan Censor Delays And Pre-Release Obstacles

Jana Nayagan faced a lengthy path to cinemas. Originally slated to release in January 2026, the film ran into prolonged uncertainty regarding its clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The producers approached the Madras High Court over the certification hold-up, with legal petitions reaching the Supreme Court before the film eventually received an "A" certificate.