Babita Singh Reporting Release Date: Amazon Prime Video has announced the premiere date for its upcoming Prime Original investigative drama, Babita Singh Reporting. Starring Nimisha Sajayan, Barun Sobti, and Anshumaan Pushkar in pivotal roles, the film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Nimisha Sajayan and Barun Sobti.
Directed by Ambiecka Pandit and written by Amita Vyas, the movie is scheduled for a worldwide digital release on August 28, 2026.
Babita Singh Reporting Release Details
|Details
|Information
|Movie Title
|Babita Singh Reporting
|Release Date
|August 28, 2026
|Streaming Platform
|Amazon Prime Video
|Lead Cast
|Nimisha Sajayan, Barun Sobti, Anshumaan Pushkar
|Director & Writer
|Directed by Ambiecka Pandit, Written by Amita Vyas
Babita Singh Reporting Plot
Set in a small Indian town, Babita Singh Reporting follows suspended police officer Babita, fondly called "Baby" (played by Nimisha Sajayan). Having spent most of her life pleasing others and putting her needs last, Baby's quiet world is shattered by the murder of a childhood friend.
Determined to uncover the truth, she embarks on an unexpected investigation that doubles as a personal journey of self-discovery, confronting complex family dynamics and the choices that have defined her past.
Produced by Saurabh Malhotra, Manuj Mittra, and Tina Tharwani under Film Squad Productions in association with Act Three, the movie is executive produced by Sudip Sharma.
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Highlighting the personal core of the story, Executive Producer Sudip Sharma stated, "The movie unfolds around a crime, but at its heart, it is also about the personal journey of a woman who has always adjusted, sought validation from others, and stayed in the background of her own life. Nimisha Sajayan brings her to life with incredible sensitivity and strength, while Barun Sobti and Anshumaan Pushkar add wonderful depth and texture to the world around her."
He added, "Having collaborated with Prime Video through two seasons of Paatal Lok, it felt natural to bring this story to a service that has consistently championed distinctive voices and created a home for storytellers and talent."
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Emphasising the emotional resonance of the film, Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals at Prime Video India, noted, "The film is, at its core, a deeply human story about the search for truth and a woman reclaiming her voice while navigating grief, relationships, and life."