Babita Singh Reporting Release Date: Amazon Prime Video has announced the premiere date for its upcoming Prime Original investigative drama, Babita Singh Reporting. Starring Nimisha Sajayan, Barun Sobti, and Anshumaan Pushkar in pivotal roles, the film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Nimisha Sajayan and Barun Sobti.

Directed by Ambiecka Pandit and written by Amita Vyas, the movie is scheduled for a worldwide digital release on August 28, 2026. Babita Singh Reporting Release Details Details Information Movie Title Babita Singh Reporting Release Date August 28, 2026 Streaming Platform Amazon Prime Video Lead Cast Nimisha Sajayan, Barun Sobti, Anshumaan Pushkar Director & Writer Directed by Ambiecka Pandit, Written by Amita Vyas Babita Singh Reporting Plot Set in a small Indian town, Babita Singh Reporting follows suspended police officer Babita, fondly called "Baby" (played by Nimisha Sajayan). Having spent most of her life pleasing others and putting her needs last, Baby's quiet world is shattered by the murder of a childhood friend. Determined to uncover the truth, she embarks on an unexpected investigation that doubles as a personal journey of self-discovery, confronting complex family dynamics and the choices that have defined her past.

Produced by Saurabh Malhotra, Manuj Mittra, and Tina Tharwani under Film Squad Productions in association with Act Three, the movie is executive produced by Sudip Sharma. View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin) Highlighting the personal core of the story, Executive Producer Sudip Sharma stated, "The movie unfolds around a crime, but at its heart, it is also about the personal journey of a woman who has always adjusted, sought validation from others, and stayed in the background of her own life. Nimisha Sajayan brings her to life with incredible sensitivity and strength, while Barun Sobti and Anshumaan Pushkar add wonderful depth and texture to the world around her." He added, "Having collaborated with Prime Video through two seasons of Paatal Lok, it felt natural to bring this story to a service that has consistently championed distinctive voices and created a home for storytellers and talent."