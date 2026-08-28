Babita Singh Reporting Twitter Review: The new investigative thriller Babita Singh Reporting, starring Nimisha Sajayan and Barun Sobti, premiered on Prime Video on 28 August 2026. Shortly after its release, viewers took to social media to share their impressions of the film.

Directed by Ambiecka Pandit and written by Amita Vyas, the project features executive producer Sudip Sharma, known for his work on acclaimed crime series like Paatal Lok and Kohrra. Unlike high-octane action blockbusters, the film opts for a grounded, slow-burn narrative focused on character development and local realism. With a runtime of 2 hours and 11 minutes, the story follows Babita, a police officer navigating both systemic indifference and domestic expectations.

ALSO READ: Toxic Twitter Review: Yash, Kiara Advani's Movie Opens To Mixed Response; Fans Say 'Just Like KGF 2...' Babita Singh Reporting Plot The central storyline follows Babita (played by Nimisha Sajayan), a people-pleasing officer who takes on a fake charge to secure leave for her sister-in-law’s baby shower in Rewa. During the visit, she reconnects with her childhood friend Bansi (Barun Sobti), who is killed that same night.

Undeterred by indifferent in-laws, an unsupportive husband, and local police inaction, Babita launches a covert investigation into the crime. As she works to uncover hidden family secrets, the case forces her to confront her own vulnerabilities and gain confidence in her professional abilities.

Babita Singh Reporting Twitter Review Audience commentary on X (formerly Twitter) has highlighted the lead performances and the film's nuanced approach to the investigative genre. Viewers particularly noted Sajayan's understated depiction of a female officer, contrasting it with typical cinematic tropes. Though Barun Sobti’s role as Bansi is brief, reviewers observed that his screen presence adds emotional weight to the plot.

She's SO BRILLIANT gosh!!!

Babita Singh Reporting is streaming on @PrimeVideoIN and Nimisha Sajayan is the star of the show as always.



Loved the film which under the guise of a Whodunnit is a tragic tale of women who lack agency and are denied it. pic.twitter.com/NJlw3PrBSx — ThatsWhatSheSaid (@zeishahamlani) August 28, 2026 #BabitaSinghReporting (one of the better Hindi films of the year) may not quite join the ranks of the Hindi-streaming-crime-drama-hall-of-fame but its central character certainly does. Everything is better with Nimisha Sajayan. pic.twitter.com/Dz2nMAEAAu — Suchin Mehrotra (@suchin545) August 28, 2026 Nobody puts Baby in the corner. Loved @NimishaSajayan and how in her simmering eyes and pent-up fury, Baby grows into a force of nature. #BabitaSinghReporting review: https://t.co/4PEw8XzHON — Sukanya Verma (@SukanyaVerma) August 28, 2026 #BabitaSinghReporting is a slowburner. I am midway and I find it interesting, even though it takes a while for the suspense to take effect.



But @NimishaSajayan's portrayal of the character and her acting are outstanding! I have seen her in anotherove/series but I don't remember… — Shripal Gandhi (@ishripalgandhi) August 27, 2026 Online reactions emphasize the effectiveness of the central character: "@NimishaSajayan’s portrayal of the character and her acting are outstanding!"

"#BabitaSinghReporting (one of the better Hindi films of the year) may not quite join the ranks of the Hindi-streaming-crime-drama-hall-of-fame but its central character certainly does" "It’s genuinely refreshing to see a female cop who’s not loud or hyper-masculine and I loveeee the vulnerability" "Ambiecka Pandit is such a great potential, hope that she gets a lot of work." Babita Singh Reporting is currently streaming worldwide on Prime Video. While a few viewers noted mixed feelings regarding the pacing of the core murder mystery, the consensus points to a strong character-driven drama. The combination of grounded storytelling, performance quality, and focus on personal growth makes the title a notable addition to the current streaming catalogue.

FAQs Q1: Where can I watch Babita Singh Reporting and what is its runtime? A: Babita Singh Reporting is available to stream worldwide on Prime Video with a total runtime of 2 hours and 11 minutes. Q2: Who is in the cast and crew of Babita Singh Reporting? A: The film stars Nimisha Sajayan in the lead role alongside Barun Sobti and Anshumaan Pushkar. It is directed by Ambiecka Pandit, written by Amita Vyas, and executive produced by Sudip Sharma (Paatal Lok, Kohrra). Q3: What is the main plot of Babita Singh Reporting? A: The story centers on Babita, a small-town police officer who travels to Rewa for a family event and finds herself secretly investigating the sudden murder of her childhood friend, Bansi, amidst indifference from her family and local authorities.



