Clean Up Company Trailer Released: Prime Video has unveiled the official trailer for its upcoming eight-episode MX Original series, Clean Up Company. A Jio Studios presentation produced by GSEAMS Production, the dark comedy-crime series is directed and written by Rohan Ghose and co-written by Konarak Mukherjee.

The show is scheduled to stream for free exclusively from August 21, 2026, on Prime Video and the newly rebranded MX Player app. Clean Up Company Plot Set in the lawless border town of Saribgunj, where gang rivalries and political influence dictate local life, the story follows three friends: Raju, Swapan, and Goldie. Played by Amey Wagh, Vishal Jethwa, and Ajitesh Gupta, the trio stumbles into an unusual business opportunity after being forced to clean up a murder scene for a gangster named Abbas.

What starts as a desperate survival tactic quickly evolves into a full-fledged enterprise disposing of dead bodies. However, their burgeoning business soon draws the dangerous attention of Saribgunj’s criminal underworld and a relentless IPS officer tracking local gang networks. View this post on Instagram A post shared by MX Player by Prime Video (@mxbyprimevideo) The series features an ensemble star cast including Jisshu Sengupta, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Kishan. Discussing the show's concept, Amogh Dusad, Director and Head of AVOD Content at Prime Video India, stated, "At Prime Video, we are always looking for stories that not only have a strong hook, but also bring something unexpected to the experience, and Clean Up Company does exactly that. It takes a seemingly straightforward premise of three friends stumbling into the business of cleaning up crime scenes and places it within the unpredictable world of Saribgunj, where gang rivalries, political power, and survival collide."

He added, "What makes the series particularly engaging is the way it balances the tension of a crime thriller with friendship and dark humor, brought to life by a terrific ensemble." Producers Kartick Nishandar and Arjun Singgh Baran of GSEAMS Productions remarked, "With Clean Up Company, we wanted to tell a story that is rooted in its world but still has a universal appeal. The story is a journey of three boys who fight for their survival and ambition."

ALSO READ: After Awarapan 2's Success, Emraan Hashmi's Gunmaaster G9 Locks November Release Date Clean Up Company Release Date Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Kartick Nishandar, and Arjun Singgh Baran, the eight-episode series will be available to stream for free starting August 21, 2026. Viewers can access the show via Prime Video and the refreshed MX Player app across Smart TVs, mobile devices, and Fire TV.