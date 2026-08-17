Gunmaaster G9 Release Date Out: Following the massive box office success of Awarapan 2, actor Emraan Hashmi is set to return to the action genre with his upcoming film Gunmaaster G9. The makers have officially locked its worldwide theatrical release for November 27, 2026.

Emraan Hashmi Locks Gunmaaster G9 Release Date After Awarapan 2 Success The romantic action thriller will face a major box office clash with Yeh Prem Mol Liya, a family romantic drama starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari. The clash sets up a notable showdown between real-life brothers Aparshakti Khurana and Ayushmann Khurrana at the box office.

#BreakingNews... AFTER 'AWARAPAN 2', EMRAAN HASHMI'S NEXT IS 'GUNMAASTER G9' – RELEASE DATE LOCKED... The successful trio – #EmraanHashmi, director #AdityaDatt, and music composer #HimeshReshammiya – reunite after two decades.#GunmaasterG9 marks another collaboration between… pic.twitter.com/jpuBtP0QNs — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 17, 2026 Reunion Of The Aashiq Banaya Aapne Trio Gunmaaster G9 marks a major nostalgic comeback, reuniting Emraan Hashmi, director Aditya Datt, and music composer Himesh Reshammiya nearly two decades after their famous collaboration on Aashiq Banaya Aapne. Produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut, and Sangeeta Ahir under SRE Studio LLP and presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment, the film also stars Genelia Deshmukh and Aparshakti Khurana in lead roles.

Announcing the release date, producer Deepak Mukut stated, "We were keen to bring Emraan Hashmi, Aditya Datt and Himesh Reshammiya together once again, and Gunmaaster G9 has given us the opportunity to do just that. Romance, action and music form a heady cocktail in the film, and it has come together beautifully."

Director Aditya Datt added, "Gunmaaster G9 has been one of the most demanding yet exhilarating films of my career. Our endeavour was to ensure that every action sequence, every emotion and every frame carries a sense of impact. Reuniting with Emraan and Himesh after all these years has been an extraordinary experience, and I am excited for audiences to see what we have created."

ALSO READ: Jannat 3 Confirmed? Vishesh Bhatt Gives Big Update On Emraan Hashmi’s Much-Awaited Sequel Gunmaaster 69 vs Yeh Prem Mol Liya The November 27 release date establishes a high-profile box office battle between two contrasting cinematic styles: Gunmaaster G9: A stylish, soundtrack-driven action thriller with espionage elements, reminiscent of classic Indian spy entertainers like Mithun Chakraborty's Surakksha.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya: A traditional family romantic drama directed by veteran filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, known for iconic family hits such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Vivaah, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. With Emraan Hashmi riding high on his recent box office momentum and Ayushmann Khurrana teaming up with Sooraj Barjatya, trade analysts expect a competitive weekend at the Indian box office.