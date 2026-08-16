Following the box-office success of Awarapan 2, producer Vishesh Bhatt has confirmed that Jannat 3 is officially in development. The original Jannat, released in 2008, established actor Emraan Hashmi as a major box-office draw and remains a nostalgic favourite for Bollywood fans. Now, 18 years after the original film first hit theatres, the makers are actively preparing to expand the franchise.

Emraan Hashmi’s Jannat 3 Formally Confirmed By Producer Vishesh Bhatt During an interview with Zoom, producer Vishesh Bhatt shared the development update regarding the upcoming project. Speaking about his future plans, producer Vishesh said, "Awarapan ke baad mein, I am definitely looking into Jannat 3."

When asked whether the script was already locked, he replied, "Vahi cheez pe kaam chal raha hain." Vishesh Bhatt also addressed the production journey of Awarapan 2, explaining that the sequel was made out of creative conviction rather than commercial greed. He clarified that if the project had been a cash-grab, distributors would have backed it immediately and he would have been sitting on table profit.

He stated, "Nobody in the market came to buy the film. We put our own money into it. Yes, the market did wake up when the film was ready." The original Jannat released on May 16, 2008, directed by Kunal Deshmukh and produced by Mukesh Bhatt. The romantic crime drama starred Emraan Hashmi alongside Sonal Chauhan and followed the story of Arjun Dixit, a street-smart young man driven by the desire to make quick money through match-fixing.

The success of the initial film led to Jannat 2 in 2012, which featured Emraan Hashmi, Randeep Hooda, and Esha Gupta. ALSO READ: Did Govinda Cheat On Sunita Ahuja? 4 Actresses He Was Allegedly Linked To Awarapan 2 Enjoys Strong Box-Office Response The announcement comes while Awarapan 2 performs strongly in cinema halls. Produced by Vishesh Bhatt and directed by Nitin Kakkar, the sequel brings Emraan Hashmi back to his acclaimed character, Shivam Pandit. The film has already crossed Rs 72.90 crore at the domestic box office.

Addressing the audience response online, Emraan Hashmi shared that the original 2007 film would be re-released in theatres as a prequel for younger audiences. Emraan Hashmi said, “For all Awarapan fans, who watched the first films, I’m sure they will come remembering the first part. When they watch part 2, they'll have some new memories added to Awarapan 1 once they get out of the hall. And there’s a new generation, which I imagine is the Gen Z, who did not watch Awarapan 1. After watching part 2, they'll be very curious to see Awarapan 1. I am saying this live here that we will releasing Awarapan 1 as a prequel, the original story of Shivam, people will get to see it after seeing Awarapan 2.”

