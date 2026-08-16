Bollywood superstar Govinda ruled the Hindi film industry for decades, delivering numerous box-office hits during his long career. However, his personal life has frequently made headlines due to persistent rumours regarding his links with co-stars while married to Sunita Ahuja.

Fresh public comments from Sunita Ahuja have once again brought his past and present alleged relationships back into the spotlight. Govinda was spotted at the airport with his new film co-star Komal Rani.



Sunita Ahuja reacted, saying, “Apni beti ki umar ki ladki ko lekar ghoom raha hai 😳



At least dress properly. Your sugar daddy is so rich, buy good clothes. Look at how I maintain my standards.



Govinda… pic.twitter.com/WXGymlaHgz — Lakshay Mehta (@lakshaymehta08) August 14, 2026 4 Actresses With Whom Govinda Allegedly Cheated On Wife Sunita Ahuja Neelam Kothari Govinda and Sunita got married in secret on 11 March 1987, keeping their wedding private until the birth of their first child, Tina Ahuja. Before his marriage, Govinda dated Sunita but reportedly called off their initial engagement due to his fondness for his co-star Neelam Kothari. Govinda met Neelam during the shooting of his debut film Ilzaam in 1986. Their on-screen pairing gained popularity, and Govinda openly expressed his affection for Neelam in several throwback interviews, admitting that he considered her an ideal partner at the time.

Divya Bharti In 1992, while filming Shola Aur Shabnam, reports began circulating about a growing closeness between Govinda and his young co-star Divya Bharti. Rumours of an off-screen romance intensified following a controversial interview Govinda gave to Stardust magazine. In the old interview, Govinda said, "Divya is a very sensuous girl. It's difficult for a man to resist her. I know Sunita is going to be very upset with all this. But she should know that I am still resisting Divya's charms. I haven't given in to the temptation asyet. Tomorrow, who knows, I may get involved again, and then, maybe I will marry the girl I get involved with. But Sunita should be prepared for it."

Rani Mukerji During the release of Hadh Kar Di Aapne in 2000, rumours linking Govinda to top actress Rani Mukerji dominated entertainment headlines. Reports at the time claimed that Sunita Ahuja grew extremely upset over the alleged affair and briefly left their house with their children.

Reacting to the media reports in a past interview, Rani Mukerji dismissed the speculation, saying, "The press has always assumed that any heroine who works with Govinda in three or four films is having an affair with him. I am not the first one to be linked with him. I know just one thing: that it's difficult to find a nice friend, a hamdard like Govinda."

ALSO READ: Who Is Govinda’s Rumoured Girlfriend Komal Rani Swarnkar? Komal Rani Swarnkar Years later, Govinda has been linked to newcomer actress Komal Rani Swarnkar, who is set to star alongside him in his upcoming film project Roopa. The actor was spotted alongside Swarnkar at Mumbai airport on 14 August 2026, triggering fresh reactions online.

#Watch | Govinda recently sparked dating rumours after being spotted with a young co-star. After Sunita Ahuja called him a 'sugar daddy', Govinda hit back, asking her to 'stay in her limits'. Govinda criticised Sunita’s remarks, claiming she had him invited to shows like a… pic.twitter.com/7UT9wwNmSW — The Daily Jagran (@TheDailyJagran) August 15, 2026 Reacting to their public appearance, Sunita Ahuja voiced her frustration to reporters, saying, "Picture banna bhi toh chaiye. Promotion hota hai picture banne ke baad. Kya bolneka… Beti ki umar ki ladki ko leke ghum raha hai, sharam toh aana chahiye thoda isko. Aur standard toh hona chahiye. Tumhara sugar daddy itna ameer hai, kapde toh dhang ke pehno. Humlog ko dekho kya style mein chalte hai. Very bad, he’s lost his mind".