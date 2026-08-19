Sunita Ahuja has withdrawn her case against husband Govinda, as confirmed by latter's manager Shashi Sinha. "Sab log darr kyu rahe hai. Sunita ji ne apna case wapas liya hai. Yeh toh khush hone ki baat hai," said Sinha in an interaction with paparazzi.

According to HT City, Sinha addressed Sunita's attitude at the court and said, "Woh itne gusse mein nazar aayi toh sabko laga hoga kuch problem hui, par ab sab theek hai dono mein."

In the past couple of years, Sunita Ahuja has publically accused Govinda of dating a girl of her daughter's age. This came after he was seen with actress Komal Rani Swarnkar during promotions for his upcoming film Roopa.

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Govinda responded by downplaying the remarks, stating that he takes his wife's sharp comments and affectionate frustrations in stride, while also warning against attempts to defame him publicly.