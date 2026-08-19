Sunita Ahuja has withdrawn her case against husband Govinda, as confirmed by latter's manager Shashi Sinha. "Sab log darr kyu rahe hai. Sunita ji ne apna case wapas liya hai. Yeh toh khush hone ki baat hai," said Sinha in an interaction with paparazzi.
According to HT City, Sinha addressed Sunita's attitude at the court and said, "Woh itne gusse mein nazar aayi toh sabko laga hoga kuch problem hui, par ab sab theek hai dono mein."
Sunita Ahuja and Govinda Case Background
- Sunita Ahuja filed for divorce from Govinda under Section 13 of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955 on December 2024. In her petition, the Lock Upp 2 fame cited grounds of adultery, cruelty and desertion.
- According to reports, Sunita Ahuja and her children attended the legal proceedings throughout 2025, while Govinda consistently skipped them.
- However, on August 19, 2026, Sunita was spotted at the family court alongside her son, Yashvardhan Ahuja, where she finalised the withdrawal of the petition.
- Govinda's manager officially confirmed the reconciliation between the couple to media portals.
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In the past couple of years, Sunita Ahuja has publically accused Govinda of dating a girl of her daughter's age. This came after he was seen with actress Komal Rani Swarnkar during promotions for his upcoming film Roopa.
ALSO READ: How 90s Superstar Govinda Almost Dumped His Wife Sunita For Co-Star Neelam Kothari?
Govinda responded by downplaying the remarks, stating that he takes his wife's sharp comments and affectionate frustrations in stride, while also warning against attempts to defame him publicly.