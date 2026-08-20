Govinda and Sunita Ahuja have been dominating headlines for quite some time now. On Wednesday, Sunita withdrew the divorce case against Govinda. Amid this, actor's old interview has resurfaced online in which he recalled how his mother once warned him against cheating on or leaving his wife.

Govinda's mother once warned him against betraying Sunita Ahuja In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Govinda had said, "Unhone mujhe bola ki agar tune ise dhokha diya toh tu bheekh mangega. (She told me that if you ditch her or betray her, then you will beg for your living.)"

Govinda recalled his mother's love for Sunita and said, "My mom used to call her the Laxmi of our house and it is true as well because since the day she entered my house and my life, we have never looked back."

ALSO READ: Big Relief for Govinda: Wife Sunita Ahuja Formally Withdraws Divorce Petition, Confirms Manager When Sunita Ahuja filed divorce case against Govinda Sunita Ahuja filed for divorce from Govinda under Section 13 of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955 on December 2024. In her petition, the Lock Upp 2 fame cited grounds of adultery, cruelty and desertion.

ALSO READ: How 90s Superstar Govinda Almost Dumped His Wife Sunita For Co-Star Neelam Kothari? According to reports, Sunita Ahuja and her children attended the legal proceedings throughout 2025, while Govinda consistently skipped them. However, on August 19, 2026, Sunita was spotted at the family court alongside her son, Yashvardhan Ahuja, where she finalised the withdrawal of the petition.

Govinda's manager officially confirmed the reconciliation between the couple to media portals. On Wednesday, Shashi Sinha said, "Sab log darr kyu rahe hai. Sunita ji ne apna case wapas liya hai. Yeh toh khush hone ki baat hai." According to HT City, Sinha addressed Sunita's attitude at the court and said, "Woh itne gusse mein nazar aayi toh sabko laga hoga kuch problem hui, par ab sab theek hai dono mein."