Kashmera Shah has openly supported Sunita Ahuja amid latter's personal feud with Govinda. Kashmera Shah slammed questions about Govinda and Sunita’s relationship, saying if she is speaking up today, so there must be something wrong. Kashmera Shah sides with Sunita Ahuja amid Govinda feud Kashmera Shah said, "Woh meri family hai aur main apni family ko protect karungi. Main apni family ki auraton ke saath khadi hoon. (That is my family and I will protect them. I stand with the women in my family.)"

"Agar likhna hai, samajhna hai toh yeh samjho ki main Sunita ke saath khadi hoon. Aaj tak unhone kabhi awaaz uthayi hai? (If you want to write or understand anything, understand this: I stand with Ssunita. Has she ever raised her voice before?)," she further added.

ALSO READ: ‘Hotels Se Mujhe Call Aa Raha Hai’: Sunita Ahuja Makes Shocking Claim About Govinda And His Rumoured Girlfriend Kashmera added, "Kabhi kaha hai ki yeh galat hai voh galat hai? Aaj bol rahi hai na toh hoga kuch galat (Has she ever said that something is wrong? She is speaking up today, so there must be something wrong)."

ALSO READ: Is Govinda Getting Married To His Rumoured Girlfriend Komal Rani? Wife Sunita Ahuja Reveals Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s family dispute is now playing out openly in the media.



Govinda’s nephew Krushna Abhishek’s wife Kashmera Shah has openly taken Sunita’s side, saying she had never spoken about these issues before, but if Sunita is now saying something is wrong with… pic.twitter.com/JHG4oN0bV7 — Saffron Chargers (@SaffronChargers) August 24, 2026 The public feud between Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja erupted in August 2026 after Sunita publicly accused him of an extra-marital affair with his upcoming film Roopa co-star, Komal Rani Swarnkar. Tension spiked after Govinda and Komal were spotted together at an airport, prompting viral photos on social media. Public Slang: Sunita publicly slammed Govinda, referring to him as Komal's "sugar daddy" and criticizing the significant age gap.