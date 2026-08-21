- Rakhi urged Sunita to protect her financial security and focus on Govinda's reported Rs 200 crore wealth.
- Sunita Ahuja withdrew her two-year-old divorce petition against Govinda on August 19, 2026.
- Sunita claimed on a phone call with Rakhi Sawant that Govinda and actor Komal Rani Swarnakar were planning to marry.
The ongoing public saga surrounding Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja has taken another dramatic turn. Just days after withdrawing her divorce petition at the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai, Sunita has alleged that Govinda and his Roopa co-star, Komal Rani Swarnakar, were planning to get married.
The revelation came during a phone conversation with Rakhi Sawant, who placed Sunita on speakerphone while interacting with paparazzi in Mumbai.
During the recorded phone call, Sunita Ahuja explained her sudden decision to withdraw the divorce case, alleging that she discovered Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnakar were considering marriage.
Explaining her move to Rakhi Sawant, Sunita Ahuja said, "Maine kal divorce case wapas le liya kyunki wo shaadi karne ke plan me the wo log"
Rakhi Sawant 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/igfIuh6hxK— Ashish Singh (@AshishSinghKiJi) August 21, 2026
Rakhi Sawant strongly backed Sunita Ahuja's decision to withdraw the court case and offered financial advice regarding Govinda’s reported Rs 200 crore estate.
Urging Sunita to secure her financial interests, Rakhi told her on call, "Aap ₹200 crore par dhyaan do. Sab chhodo. Doosri-teesri koi aa gayi na, sab hadap legi. Aap pehle apne naam sab kuch kar lo please, meherbaani"
Addressing the media after the call, Rakhi voiced her support for Sunita, stating, "Ghar ki aurat galat nahi hai. Main uske saath hoon"
The high-profile marital dispute intensified after pictures of Govinda at an airport alongside debutant actor Komal Rani Swarnakar circulated online. Following the sighting, Sunita took public jabs at the actor, calling him a "sugar daddy".
Govinda subsequently addressed Sunita’s public remarks in a video message, requesting her to refrain from using derogatory language.
Addressing the public statements made by his wife, Govinda said, "Sunita ji aap bohot zyada ma behen ki gaaliyan dene lagi hai. Ishwar se aap banaiye ki log aapse prerit ho rahe hain."
He further added, "Don't do this. Sasta kar diya hai yeh ma behen ka naam. Aapse yeh apekshit nahi."
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Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, confirmed that Sunita had formally submitted a withdrawal petition on August 19, concluding a legal process that had been pending for two years.
Public reaction on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) remains sharply divided over the unfolding public controversy. While many users sympathise with Sunita Ahuja and view her actions as a protective measure for her family's long-term security, others have voiced concern over private family disputes being aired in front of paparazzi.
As Govinda prepares for his cinematic comeback with Roopa, the public circus surrounding his personal life risks overshadowing his professional return.