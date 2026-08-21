The ongoing public saga surrounding Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja has taken another dramatic turn. Just days after withdrawing her divorce petition at the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai, Sunita has alleged that Govinda and his Roopa co-star, Komal Rani Swarnakar, were planning to get married.

The revelation came during a phone conversation with Rakhi Sawant, who placed Sunita on speakerphone while interacting with paparazzi in Mumbai.

During the recorded phone call, Sunita Ahuja explained her sudden decision to withdraw the divorce case, alleging that she discovered Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnakar were considering marriage.

Explaining her move to Rakhi Sawant, Sunita Ahuja said, "Maine kal divorce case wapas le liya kyunki wo shaadi karne ke plan me the wo log"

Rakhi Sawant strongly backed Sunita Ahuja's decision to withdraw the court case and offered financial advice regarding Govinda’s reported Rs 200 crore estate.

Urging Sunita to secure her financial interests, Rakhi told her on call, "Aap ₹200 crore par dhyaan do. Sab chhodo. Doosri-teesri koi aa gayi na, sab hadap legi. Aap pehle apne naam sab kuch kar lo please, meherbaani"