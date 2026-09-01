Actor Govinda is reportedly making his reality show debut as a contestant. According to Variety India, the actor has been approached for Rise And Fall Season 2 and the actor is keen on coming on board. Govinda to join Rise & Fall Season 2 as contestant? The report further stated that Govinda is currently in the final stages of negotiations. While Govinda has hosted Jeeto Chappar Phaad Ke and made guest appearances on shows like Indian Idol, Dance India Dance, Super Dancer, Bigg Boss and Lock Upp, this deal would be his first time participating in a reality show as a contestant.

Govinda has been dominating headlines for quite sometime now over differences with his wife Sunita Ahuja. In the past couple of years, Sunita Ahuja has publically accused Govinda of dating a girl of her daughter's age. This came after he was seen with actress Komal Rani Swarnkar during promotions for his upcoming film Roopa.

ALSO READ: Kashmera Shah Says She Stands With Sunita Ahuja Amid Govinda Rift: ‘There Must Be Something Wrong’ Govinda responded by downplaying the remarks, stating that he takes his wife's sharp comments and affectionate frustrations in stride, while also warning against attempts to defame him publicly. In August, Sunita Ahuja withdrew her case against Govinda, as confirmed by latter's manager Shashi Sinha. "Sab log darr kyu rahe hai. Sunita ji ne apna case wapas liya hai. Yeh toh khush hone ki baat hai," said Sinha in an interaction with paparazzi.

ALSO READ: ‘Hotels Se Mujhe Call Aa Raha Hai’: Sunita Ahuja Makes Shocking Claim About Govinda And His Rumoured Girlfriend According to HT City, Sinha addressed Sunita's attitude at the court and said, "Woh itne gusse mein nazar aayi toh sabko laga hoga kuch problem hui, par ab sab theek hai dono mein." FAQs Are Govinda and Sunita Ahuja separated? There has been public speculation about their relationship, but claims surrounding their personal equation have not always been officially confirmed by both of them. What did Govinda say about the claims made by Sunita Ahuja? Govinda previously defended his professional association with his co-star and rejected the tone of her public remarks.