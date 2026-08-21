Koffee With Karan Season 9 is yet to release but a tentative guest list has surfaced online and is already creating waves. Bollywood celebrities like Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda, Samay Raina, Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda, Jaya Bachchan and many more are said to make an appearnce.

Koffee With Karan Season 9 Guest List Leaked? Host Karan Johar has earlier mentioned that the much-awaited celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan will be back on air around Diwali 2026. But a guest list that went viral on a Reddit post is already trending on social media.

While there is no official announcement from the makers, the speculated pairs include A-list Bollywood stars, celebrity couples, and rising stars. BBNG has Koffee With Karan guest list?



Member Got this from a source who works at Hotstar. If this lineup is accurate, we’re in for a wild season! ☕️



• Diljit Dosanjh & Vicky Kaushal

• Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Farhan Akhtar & Akshaye Khanna

• Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda

•… pic.twitter.com/LsE3CXCmdH — BollyGupp (@BollyGup) August 21, 2026 Who Will Come As Guest In Koffee With Karan Season 9? One of the most-discussed guest list speculations is Karan Johar’s Dil Chahta Hai reunion special with Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Farhan Akhtar, and Akshaye Khanna. The guest list also predicts a Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham reunion with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol, and Jaya Bachchan all sitting together on the hot seat.

Additionally, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn are also speculated to be seen in a special episode along with Diljit Dosanjh and Vicky Kaushal episode. Furthermore, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who recently got married, are also said to be part of the guest list. Similarly, married couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are also speculated to make an appearance in Koffee With Karan Season 9. ALSO READ: VIBE Teaser Out: Kunal Kemmu-Preity Zinta's Action-Comedy Movie Promises Explosive Laughs And High-Stakes Chaos Moreover, other Indian celebrities who names have emerged are: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon

Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya

Samay Raina and Farah Khan Koffee With Karan Season 9 New Format Karan Johar has previously mentioned that Season 9 will possibly have a ‘new syntax’. This may suggest that a change in the show’s format is in the offing after Season 8.

But until the makers unveil the much-anticipated guest list and format, all the speculated pairings are merely rumours. The excitement and engagement on social media around the Koffee With Karan guest list and format speculation are proof that the audience is eagerly waiting for the show’s return. With all the excitement around it, Season 9 looks set to be a massive hit, delivering the best of entertainment and going viral.



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