VIBE Teaser Out: Amazon MGM Studios has officially released the first teaser for VIBE, an upcoming high-stakes action-comedy written and directed by Kunal Kemmu. VIBE is scheduled to hit cinemas worldwide on September 18, 2026. Vibe is produced by Kunal Kemmu and Chirag Nihalani under the Drongo Films banner, with Amazon MGM Studios backing its global release. Taglined with the quirky pitch, "Some Heroes Are Born; Some Are Trained… And Some, Kidnapped!", the Bollywood movie offers a blend of irreverent humour, high-speed action, and unexpected chaos.

Vibe Movie Plot The narrative follows two ordinary, unsuspecting friends: Hardik (played by Kunal Kemmu) and Bugs (portrayed by Sparsh Shrivastava). Neither prepared nor remotely willing to become national protectors, the duo suddenly finds themselves tasked with defending the country against an impending threat.

The teaser offers a hilarious glimpse into their mission as they are dragged deeper into danger by Preity G Zinta’s commanding character. Displaying confident "boss-lady" energy, Preity Zinta plays a composed figure who is clearly calling the shots while steering the reluctant pair through high-speed chases and explosive set-pieces.

Debutant Vanshika Dhir also stars in a lead role, alongside supporting performances from Dinesh Lal Yadav and Yashpal Sharma. ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 9 Guest List Leaked? From Ahaan-Aneet, Rashmika-Vijay To Samay Here’s What We Know What To Expect From Kunal Kemmu's Upcoming Movie Vibe? Following his previous success behind the camera, Kunal Kemmu takes on multiple roles as writer, director, co-producer, and lead actor for VIBE. The teaser hints at a fast-paced rollercoaster ride packed with slapstick comedy, sharp dialogue, and impressive stunt work.

Based on early fan reactions and social media buzz following the teaser launch, VIBE seems to have struck the right chord with audiences looking for lightweight, high-energy entertainment. Kunal Kemmu has established a strong reputation for his sharp comic timing, and seeing him share the screen with Preity G Zinta in a commanding avatar adds an extra layer of appeal.

If the full feature delivers on the witty banter and chaotic energy shown in the teaser, VIBE could turn out to be a crowd-pleasing theatrical hit this September.

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