This Friday, several new movies and web series are gearing up for their release on OTT. From Chumbak to Bandar, among others, here we have curated a list of new releases that are set to stream on Netflix, Prime Video and other streaming giants this Raksha Bandhan weekend.

Friday OTT Releases (August 28) Chumbak Chumbak is scheduled to stream on Netflix from August 28, 2026. It stars Neena Gupta, Deven Bhojani, Arjun Bijlani, Sumeet Vyas, Helly Shah, Mansi Parekh and others in lead roles. Created by Aatish Kapadia and Jamnadas Majethia, the Netflix comedy series Chumbak follows five quirky families living in a Mumbai row-house community.

ALSO READ: Toxic OTT Release: Who Bagged Streaming And Satellite Rights For Yash's Movie? Bandar Bobby Deol-starrer Bandar will start streaming on Zee5 from August 28. The movie has been directed by Anurag Kashyap and revolves around an aging television star who gets accused of rape by his ex-girlfriend. Bandar also stars Sanya Malhotra, Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, Indrajith Sukumuran, Raj B. Shetty and Jitendra Joshi.

ALSO READ: Alpha OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Alia Bhatt And Sharvari-Starrer Movie Online? Babita Singh Reporting Babita Singh Reporting will start streaming on Prime Video from August 28. It is about an under-estimated cop who visits her in-laws for the first time. She finds herself torn between uncovering the truth in a murder investigation and the hidden lies in her own marriage.

Part-Timers Part Timers will start streaming on JioHotstar from August 28. This Telugu slice-of-life series centres around Sindhu and Teju (Thanuja Puttaswamy and Gnaneswari Kandregula), two roommates whose contrasting personalities and backgrounds lead to an unlikely friendship. Despite their differences and the everyday challenges, the two women are united by a shared ambition: to build a startup of their own.

Alpha Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's action-spy thriller Alpha is set to premiere on Netflix on August 28, 2026. Alpha follows a highly trained assassin raised as a super-soldier who teams up with her long-lost sister after uncovering the truth about her family and past.

So, grab your popcorn and get ready to binge-watch these movies and web series from the comfort of your home. FAQs What to watch on Netflix this weekend. You can watch Alpha and Chumbak on Netflix this weekend. Where to watch Anurag Kashyap's Bandar on OTT? Bandar will start streaming on Zee5 from August 28.