Toxic OTT Release: Toxic A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups was finally released in theatres on August 26 worldwide. Fans have been wondering when the movie will be accessible on OTT platforms, even as they continue to watch the A-rated gangster drama in theatres.

Toxic OTT Release ZEE5 has acquired the digital and satellite rights to Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, according to a report by Filmibeat. According to the report, the makers have secured an OTT and satellite agreement with the platform worth approximately Rs 235 crore in all languages.

In light of the August 26 release date and an eight-week window, viewers may anticipate that Toxic OTT will be released somewhere in late October, around the October 20 Dusshera 2026 celebration weekend, according to several media reports. ALSO READ - Toxic Twitter Review: Yash, Kiara Advani's Movie Opens To Mixed Response; Fans Say 'Just Like KGF 2...' But as of yet, neither the OTT platform nor the producers have formally announced the streaming details of Toxic. Fans will therefore need to wait for a formal announcement. Toxic Cast And Plot Details Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria play significant parts in Toxic. Geetu Mohandas is the director of the movie. The film's cinematographer was Rajeev Ravi, while its editor was Ujwal Kulkarni.

Yash plays Raya, a violent and power-hungry protagonist who betrays everyone to fulfil his ambition and ignores the consequences of his actions. Ticket, his own son, turns into his most formidable foe as resentment grows along with his growing influence.

ALSO READ - Toxic Box Office Collection Day 1: Yash Delivers Second Best Opening For Kannada Cinema After KGF 2 Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown Ups earned a net revenue of ₹101.10 crore across 24,579 shows in India, according to Sacnilk. With this, the total gross collections are ₹120.75 crore. The film's India net total has reached ₹103.53 crore in the live tracker, with an additional ₹2.43 crore added on Day 2.

Despite the hype and extensive promotion, the gangster drama failed to match the opening haul of Yash's KGF Chapter 2 (₹116 crore). However, it did manage to beat Kalki, Salaar, Adipurush and even Dhurandhar, the massive blockbuster of 2025.

FAQ 1. When and where to watch Toxic on OTT? Toxic will stream on ZEE5, according to a media report. It will follow an eight-week theatrical release window before dropping on OTT. 2. Who stars in Yash's Toxic? Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown Ups also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Tara Sutaria, Akshay Oberoi and Sudhev Nair.