Toxic Box Office Collection Day 1: On its first day, Yash's Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown Ups entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club. With the gangster drama directed by Geetu Mohandas, the actor had the second-best opening in Kannada film history. Here is a thorough analysis of the opening day collections of Toxic:

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 1 According to Sacnilk, Toxic made ₹101 crore net (₹120 crore total) across 24579 shows with 56.1% occupancy on its opening day in India. The Hindi version of Toxic contributed the most on opening day, with ₹55 crore. The Kannada version's share was ₹23.30 crore despite its high occupancy. The dubbed Telugu version made ₹11 crore that day, whereas the Tamil and Malayalam versions barely made ₹5.50 and ₹1.30 crore, respectively.

ALSO READ - Toxic Ticket Prices Cross Rs 3,600 In Bengaluru: Know What Fans Are Paying Across India Toxic outperformed Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan (₹75 crore), Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD (₹95 crore), and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar (₹28 crore). Movie Name Opening Day Collection (India Net) Toxic ₹101.10 crore Kalki ₹95.00 crore Salaar Part 1 ₹91.00 crore Devara Part 1 ₹83.00 crore Adipurush ₹81.00 crore Jawan ₹75.00 crore Coolie ₹65.00 crore Leo ₹64.00 crore Toxic Worldwide Collection Toxic did not have the same level of market share as Dhurandhar 2 and Pathaan on the worldwide front. On its first day, Yash's A-rated movie made slightly more than ₹20 crore from overseas. Nevertheless, it was sufficient to give the movie the second-highest opening-day worldwide gross in Kannada cinema history, ₹140.75 crore.

About Toxic Yash co-stars with Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria in Geetu Mohandas' Toxic. It was released in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and English. ALSO READ - Yash Net Worth: Inside Toxic Actor's Million Dollar Empire, Bengaluru Home, Luxurious Lifestyle And More Toxic has made headlines for its intimate and sensual scenes that seem to portray women negatively through its visuals. The CBFC gave the movie an A-rating and cleared it without any cuts. The majority of the reviews for the movie have been poor, which could have an impact on future word-of-mouth.

FAQ 1. How much did Toxic earn on day 1? The Yash-starrer gangster drama managed to enter the ₹100 crore milestone on day 1. 2. Did Toxic beat Dhurandhar 2 opening day haul? Toxic (₹101.10) failed to beat Dhurandhar 2 (₹145.55 crore) opening day haul at the box office. 3. Why is Toxic in the controversy? The film has been making headlines for its steamy scenes and the portrayal of women.