Alpha OTT Release: Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, is all set for its OTT release. The movie received mixed reviews from fans and critics alike and is all set for its digital release.

Alpha OTT Release

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's action-spy thriller Alpha is reportedly set to premiere on Netflix on August 28, 2026.

Alpha Cast

Alia Bhatt as Sita Kaul

Khushi Hajare as teenage Sita

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Kiara Khanna as child Sita

Sharvari as Durga Kaul, Sita's estranged fraternal twin sister

Anil Kapoor as Colonel Vikrant Kaul

Bobby Deol as Indian Army Colonel Fateh Singh Lakhawat

Dibyendu Bhattacharya as Dr. John Varghese

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Alpha follows a highly trained assassin raised as a super-soldier who teams up with her long-lost sister after uncovering the truth about her family and past. Shot across Mumbai, Jammu and Kashmir and Valladolid, the film released on July 3, 2026, but received mixed-to-negative reviews and underperformed at the box office.