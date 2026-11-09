Neetu Kapoor Net Worth (2026): At an age when most teenagers are still studying in school, Neetu Kapoor was already earning money, buying property and owning a luxury car. The veteran Bollywood actor recently recalled her early career and revealed that she had purchased her first Mercedes at just 15 years old.

In a conversation with Curly Tales, Neetu also shared that she had appeared in around 100 films by the age of 21. Her successful acting career, investments and long association with the film industry have contributed to her financial journey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) Neetu Kapoor Net Worth 2026 Category Details Estimated net worth ₹7–200 crore (unverified media estimates) First luxury car Mercedes-Benz Age when she bought it 15 years Properties Claimed 4–5 properties by age 15 Acting debut Suraj (1966) Major income sources Films, television and endorsements Note: There is no publicly verified figure for Neetu Kapoor's personal net worth. Published estimates vary considerably and should not be treated as confirmed financial information. Neetu Kapoor Bought Her First Mercedes At 15 Neetu Kapoor began working in films as a child artist. She recalled that her journey started when she was just five years old with the film Suraj, featuring Vyjayanthimala.

She later gained popularity with Do Kaaliyan, in which she played a double role. Speaking about her financial success at a young age, Neetu said, "I had bought 4-5 properties by the age of 15, and I had my own Mercedes. Can you believe that? I was in 8th standard, and after that, offers started coming, and I never went back to school."

She also revealed that she had learnt dancing from Vyjayanthimala and never attended an acting school. ALSO READ: Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Wedding: Greece Venue, Wedding Date, Guest List, Chennai Reception And Everything You Need To Know Neetu Kapoor's Net Worth And Property Investments Neetu Kapoor's estimated net worth is reported to be anywhere between ₹7 crore and ₹200 crore across different celebrity wealth websites. However, these figures have not been independently verified. Her property journey is particularly interesting. According to her own account, she had purchased four to five properties by the age of 15. She has also been associated with the Kapoor family's luxury real estate investments in Mumbai, including the Krishna Raj bungalow in Pali Hill, which was redeveloped by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. ALSO READ: Ravi Dubey As Lakshman In Ramayana: Is Real-Life Wife Sargun Mehta Playing Urmila? Neetu Kapoor's Highest-Grossing Movies Neetu Kapoor has been part of several successful Hindi films across different generations. Some of her notable films include: Film Year Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva 2022 Jugjugg Jeeyo 2022 Amar Akbar Anthony 1977 Dharam Veer 1977 Parvarish 1977 Deewaar 1975 Kabhi Kabhie 1976 Among her recent films, Jugjugg Jeeyo and Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva brought her back to the big screen in major commercial productions. Why Neetu Kapoor Left Bollywood At 21? Neetu revealed that leaving films after her marriage in 1980 was an easy decision for her because she had already spent many years working.