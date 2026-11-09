Neetu Kapoor Net Worth (2026): At an age when most teenagers are still studying in school, Neetu Kapoor was already earning money, buying property and owning a luxury car. The veteran Bollywood actor recently recalled her early career and revealed that she had purchased her first Mercedes at just 15 years old.
In a conversation with Curly Tales, Neetu also shared that she had appeared in around 100 films by the age of 21. Her successful acting career, investments and long association with the film industry have contributed to her financial journey.
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Neetu Kapoor Net Worth 2026
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Category
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Details
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Estimated net worth
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₹7–200 crore (unverified media estimates)
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First luxury car
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Mercedes-Benz
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Age when she bought it
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15 years
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Properties
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Claimed 4–5 properties by age 15
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Acting debut
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Suraj (1966)
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Major income sources
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Films, television and endorsements
Note: There is no publicly verified figure for Neetu Kapoor's personal net worth. Published estimates vary considerably and should not be treated as confirmed financial information.
Neetu Kapoor Bought Her First Mercedes At 15
Neetu Kapoor began working in films as a child artist. She recalled that her journey started when she was just five years old with the film Suraj, featuring Vyjayanthimala.
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She later gained popularity with Do Kaaliyan, in which she played a double role.
Speaking about her financial success at a young age, Neetu said, "I had bought 4-5 properties by the age of 15, and I had my own Mercedes. Can you believe that? I was in 8th standard, and after that, offers started coming, and I never went back to school."
She also revealed that she had learnt dancing from Vyjayanthimala and never attended an acting school.
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Neetu Kapoor's Net Worth And Property Investments
Neetu Kapoor's estimated net worth is reported to be anywhere between ₹7 crore and ₹200 crore across different celebrity wealth websites. However, these figures have not been independently verified.
Her property journey is particularly interesting. According to her own account, she had purchased four to five properties by the age of 15.
She has also been associated with the Kapoor family's luxury real estate investments in Mumbai, including the Krishna Raj bungalow in Pali Hill, which was redeveloped by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.
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Neetu Kapoor's Highest-Grossing Movies
Neetu Kapoor has been part of several successful Hindi films across different generations.
Some of her notable films include:
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Film
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Year
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Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva
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2022
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Jugjugg Jeeyo
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2022
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Amar Akbar Anthony
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1977
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Dharam Veer
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1977
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Parvarish
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1977
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Deewaar
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1975
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Kabhi Kabhie
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1976
Among her recent films, Jugjugg Jeeyo and Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva brought her back to the big screen in major commercial productions.
Why Neetu Kapoor Left Bollywood At 21?
Neetu revealed that leaving films after her marriage in 1980 was an easy decision for her because she had already spent many years working.
She recalled doing three shifts in a day, often starting work at 7 am. The demanding schedule left her exhausted and gave her little time for a personal life.
After marriage, she focused on raising her children, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Ranbir Kapoor.
After a break of around 25 years, she returned to films with Love Aaj Kal in 2009. She later appeared in Do Dooni Chaar, Besharam and Jugjugg Jeeyo.
FAQS
1. What is Neetu Kapoor's net worth in 2026?
Various online estimates place her net worth between ₹7 crore and ₹200 crore. However, her actual wealth has not been officially disclosed.
2. Which car did Neetu Kapoor buy at the age of 15?
Neetu Kapoor revealed that she bought her first Mercedes when she was just 15 years old.
3. How many properties did Neetu Kapoor own at 15?
She recalled purchasing four to five properties by the age of 15.
4. How many films had Neetu Kapoor done by the age of 21?
She revealed that she had appeared in around 100 films by the age of 21.
5. Why did Neetu Kapoor quit acting?
She stepped away from the film industry after marrying Rishi Kapoor in 1980 and chose to focus on family life.