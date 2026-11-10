Mukesh Khanna criticised Sita’s action scene in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, arguing that Valmiki’s epic does not portray her as a warrior. Mukesh Khanna slams Sai Pallavi's action scene as Sita Mukesh Khanna said in his video, "Kya aap andaza laga sakate hai ki Sita Mata Rani Jhansi ki tarah fight kar rahi hai ya aajkal ki heroines jo macho ban jaati hai?"

"Maine Valmiki ji ki Ramayan padhi. Usmein kahin bhi aisa nahi likha hai ki Sita ji ne kabhi bhi jaakar fight ki hai. Woh ek Maryada Purushottam ki patni thi jinhone ne seva bhav dikhaya hai," he further added. ALSO READ: Ramayana Part 1 Box-Office Collection: Massive Opening, But Is Budget Recovery Still A Distant Dream For Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer? Khanna said, "Woh fighter nahi thi. Agar woh fighter hoti toh woh Raavan se fight karti. Kyun Raavan unhe chup chap pakad ke le gaye." Mukesh Khanna expressed shock over Namit Malhotra’s clarification, questioning the use of the Adbhuta Ramayana and accusing the filmmakers of altering Valmiki’s epic to suit their narrative. ALSO READ: Ravi Dubey As Lakshman In Ramayana: Is Real-Life Wife Sargun Mehta Playing Urmila? Indira Krishnan defends Sita's action scene in Ramayana Indira Krishnan, who plays Kaushalya, admitted finding it difficult to relate to Sita’s warrior portrayal but explained that the makers wanted to highlight her strength and warrior lineage. She noted, "The makers wanted to portray that Sita isn’t weak. She belonged to a family of warriors who made sure that the girl child learned the art of wielding a sword. Through the sequence, they’ve depicted the valour of Sita, who was otherwise soft-minded."

About the movie: Ramayana: Part 1 is a 2026 Hindi-language mythological epic directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash. The film chronicles Lord Rama's life, from his childhood to his 14-year exile, covering the first three kāṇḍas of the Ramayana.

It features an ensemble cast led by Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, alongside Ravi Dubey, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Vivek Oberoi and Lara Dutta, among others. FAQs How is Sita portrayed in Nitesh Tiwari’s adaptation? Unlike traditional passive portrayals, this version gives Sita more active agency. She is shown standing her ground, remaining loyal and fearless, and even wielding two swords in battle scenes. What is Sita's connection to Mithila in the epic? In both the film's cultural backdrop and epic tradition, Sita is remembered as Janaki. What is Ramayana Part 1 box office collection as of now? As of Day 6, Ramayana: Part 1 starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash has grossed over ₹663 crore to ₹684 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk.